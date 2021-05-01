100 million fully vaccinated people are helping the United States reopen.But we need millions more | News

(CNN)-The United States has fully vaccinated more than 100 million people COVID-19, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Optimism about the future.

“I can confidently say that the worst is behind us,” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, told Good Morning America on Friday. “We don’t see the suffering and death we saw during the holidays. I think we are in much better shape forward.”

The only thing that could threaten the outlook, he said, is the spread of coronavirus variants, making increasing vaccination even more important.

The vaccination milestone means that nearly 40% of adults have been vaccinated, but there are still ways to reach herd immunity in the United States. This is when 70-85% of the population is vaccinated. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci. And health officials say the only way to keep mortality down is to increase vaccination efforts.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said on Friday that low mortality and high vaccination rates make it reasonable to aim for a full resumption by July 1.

“We are focusing on vaccination of people and lowering case rates,” he said at the White House’s Covid-19 press conference. “If we can continue at this pace, the case rate will decrease and vaccination will increase. Then, I think July 1st is a reasonable goal.”

However, she warns that “the virus had previously tricked us,” and it will be important to monitor the incident in the coming months.

The CDC promotes both routine and Covid-19 vaccines for adolescents

Missing regular vaccinations can cause problems, as authorities aim to make vaccines currently available only to young people over the age of 16.

Warrensky said routine adolescent immunizations have declined this year. The need for routine immunization for children returning to school, the annual deployment of influenza vaccines, and the expected availability of the Covid-19 vaccine for children over the age of 12 poses a logistical challenge. She said she might present it.

“Achieving both the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in adolescence and the rapid catch-up of regular vaccination among local, state, and federal-level families, healthcare providers, and public health authorities. It requires a truly coordinated effort, “says Walensky. At an event hosted by the Pediatric Society.

Valensky called on the pediatrician to support the effort.

“To achieve high immunization rates and reduce Covid-19 infections, children under the age of 18 need to be vaccinated quickly and extensively,” she said.

As more older people are vaccinated and those who report infection are younger and more distorted, it is becoming more important for young people to be vaccinated.

In West Virginia, the median age of new cases is now 34, Governor Jim Justice announced. It’s been 10 years down from a few months ago.

“The average age of people infected with Covid-19 has really dropped in the last few months,” said Dr. Kramersh, emperor of the state’s coronavirus.

“We know that our age category of 10 to 19 is our largest in the positive rate and spread of Covid-19,” Marsh said.

“I’m telling young people as much as I can, saying you should definitely have legitimate concerns,” said Justice, who advised young people in West Virginia to vaccinate. Said.

Justice, the two biggest concerns about infecting young people are infecting others with the virus “without getting sick” and “serious side effects …” [for] The rest of your life. “

The side effects of most J & J vaccines are not serious

Rare reports of blood clots have raised concerns about Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines, but a new review of safety data classifies only 3% of reactions reported after vaccination as severe. I found out that there is.

A total of 17 severe blood clots and decreased platelet levels occurred among people vaccinated with the J & J vaccine. CDC report published on Friday.

The report states that the safety profile of previous vaccines is similar to that seen in clinical trials, but safety monitoring during vaccine deployment quickly identified the development of blood clots.

“A rare but serious adverse event that occurs primarily in women, a large vascular thrombus with a decrease in platelet count, was quickly detected by the US Vaccine Safety Monitoring System,” CDC researchers said. It is stated in the report. “After receipt of all COVID-19 vaccines, including the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, monitoring of common and rare adverse events continues.”

The data included 88 deaths reported after vaccination. Of these deaths, three occurred in patients with dural venous sinus thrombosis, and CDC researchers wrote in a preliminary review that “other deaths do not appear to be associated with vaccination.” I will.

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Virginia Langmaid, Lauren Mascarenhas, Melissa Alonso, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.