The study examines the association between lifestyle patterns and BMI in early childhood





At the beginning of that kind ResearchResearchers used multi-trajectory modeling to investigate the longitudinal relationship between simultaneous changes in lifestyle patterns and BMIz scores in early childhood. The study was published online in Obesity, the flagship journal of The Obesity Society (TOS). “The findings will inform pediatricians, researchers, policy makers, and the general public about interventions and policies for preventing obesity in early childhood,” said Exercise Nutrition Science. Miaobing Zheng of the Department’s Institute of Physical Activity and Nutrition said. Deakin University in Geelong, Australia. Chung is the corresponding author of the study. Experts explain that few longitudinal studies investigate the association between children’s lifestyle patterns and obesity. However, the association between healthy lifestyle patterns and reduced risk of obesity has previously been reported in several cross-sectional studies. In this study, the co-occurrence of stable and healthy lifestyle patterns and the locus of normal BMI z-score of one unit for 18 to 60 months occurred simultaneously in about half of the children, resulting in a healthy life. It provides new longitudinal evidence to support that children with style are more likely. At the same time there is the development of a regular BMIz score. Data from 439 children were used from Melbourne’s Feeding and Nutrition Examination (InFANT) program. This longitudinal cohort of children was launched in 2008 as a 15-month parent-focused cluster randomized controlled trial aimed at reducing obesity-risk behavior in children up to 18 months. It was. Additional follow-up without intervention was given to children aged 42 and 60 months. Multi-trajectory modeling identified groups of children according to similar lifestyle patterns and BMI z-score trajectories, and multi-nomial logistic regression evaluated the determinants of trajectory groups. Three locus groups of children’s lifestyle patterns and BMIz scores have been identified and distinguished, showing a mixture of healthy and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and BMIz scores. Group 2 “Healthy lifestyle pattern, moderate BMI z” compared to Group 1 “Unhealthy lifestyle pattern, low BMI z” and 3 “Unhealthy lifestyle pattern, high BMI z” We have revealed the most characteristic trajectory of the overall style pattern and BMIz score. Group 2 accounts for nearly 53% of children, with a stable low trajectory of unhealthy lifestyle patterns characterized by any food consumption and TV viewing time with high energy density and low nutrients, and a healthy lifestyle of fruits. I followed a high ascending trajectory of the pattern. Average BMIz score of 1 unit over time with vegetable intake and time outdoors. Groups 1 and 3 share a similar high trajectory of unhealthy lifestyle patterns of discretionary food consumption and TV viewing time, and a low trajectory of healthy lifestyle patterns of fruit and vegetable intake and outdoor time. did. However, the two groups have different BMI z-score trajectories and show a stable pattern, but the average scores are 0 and 2 units, respectively. The child’s gender, breastfeeding period, and mother’s physical activity were not associated with the identified orbital group. The authors of the study emphasized the importance of initiating lifestyle obesity prevention early in life, co-occurrence of stable lifestyle patterns in early childhood and BMI z-score trajectories, and such interventions. States that it may target both children and mothers. You can adopt multiple behavioral approaches that simultaneously target healthy eating, physical activity, and sedentary behavior. “Toddlers learn by imitating what they see every day. There is no doubt that children will imitate the behaviors observed in the presence of their parents. They are healthy and unhealthy,” said a pediatric obesity expert. Yes, says Dr. Liliana Aguayo (MPH), a TOS member and researcher. Associate Professor at Emory University’s Faculty of Global Health, Atlanta, Gaelicia. “Evidence from this study emphasizes the importance of early childhood as an important time for the onset of obesity. Further to identify effective approaches to addressing parent and child health behavior at the same time. Research is needed. ” This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

