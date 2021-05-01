What to eat before and after vaccination with COVID-19 to avoid serious side effects





What to eat before and after vaccination with COVID-19 to avoid severe side effects English.Lokmat.com Vaccinations for citizens over the age of 18 began on May 1. Many people want to be vaccinated after seeing an increase in coronavirus infections. Therefore, there are several things to look for in order for the body to get the most benefit from the vaccine.So what to eat, and some before vaccination If you are alcoholic, avoid alcohol for a few days. Do not drink alcohol for several days after vaccination. Some people have the usual side effects of the vaccine, while others have serious side effects. Common effects include fever, headache, malaise, and vomiting. Alcohol puts pressure on the immune system. In a study published in the journal Alcohol Research, experts found a link between high alcohol intake and the immune system. Drinking alcohol leads to early sleep.So the result is perfect and not getting a good night’s sleep Rest your whole body for one day after vaccination. This can boost your immune system. Sleep soundly the day before vaccination and be careful about your dinner meal. According to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, low levels of fiber and saturated fats and sugars are important to the body. On the other hand, one report says that too much fiber can lead to deep sleep. Eat a meal at night to help you fall asleep early at night and get a good night’s sleep. Try eating soups and salads at dinner before vaccination. Eat dinner early and if you feel hungry before bedtime, eat fresh fruit in the meantime. Eat foods that should be digested before bedtime. Do not go to bed immediately after eating something. Keep a gap of at least 3 hours. Stop drinking coffee 6 hours before bedtime. Feel hydration before and after vaccination. According to the Institute of Medicine, women should drink 2.7 liters (11 cups) of water daily and men should drink 3.7 liters (15 cups) of water. Do not dehydrate your body before vaccination. If you are less thirsty, you can also set an alarm. Therefore, it is important to drink water from time to time. If you can’t drink water every time, drink lemon water regularly. You can also eat fruits. This makes up for the lack of water in the body. Scientists at the British Journal of Nutrition say that reading from Kovid 19 requires special attention to diet. No report has yet been published on the relationship between vaccine efficacy and nutrition. Nutritional and anti-inflammatory substances. Many people feel tired after being vaccinated. Often, this stress turns into pain in the body. For this, pre-vaccination water, liquid diet and satiety. Therefore, the effect after vaccination is reduced. Some people are dizzy because of their blood sugar levels. Protein, fiber, after vaccination. If you have time to vaccinate in the morning, you can also eat oats, fruits, vegetables, and omelets for breakfast. In the afternoon, eat vegetables, lentils and salads to get vaccinated. If you’re afraid to get vaccinated and don’t want to eat anything, eat yogurt or bananas. You can also eat fruit juice and greens. It improves your mood and energizes you. I feel like vomiting after vaccination. To avoid this, eat fast-digesting foods. Drink soup and coconut water. Eating watermelon, brown rice and potatoes is also beneficial. If you are not hungry, wait a while before eating something. Heavy food like mutton after vaccination. The vaccine will last for a few days, but a good diet will keep you healthy. Lots of water and nutrients are beneficial to your body.

