Description: How are coronavirus variants classified?





British health officials B.1.617 system Alternatively, a so-called Indian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been identified and monitored as a variant under investigation (VUI). So far, the UK has reported over 400 cases of the B.1.617 variant. Coronavirus In the country. In early March, the Indian Ministry of Health said a new “double mutant” of the coronavirus was detected, in addition to many other strains. Variant of Concern (VOC) in 18 States In the country. But first, what are the variants and how do they emerge? Viral variants have one or more mutations that distinguish them from other circulating variants. Most mutations are harmful to the virus, but some make it easier for the virus to survive. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is evolving rapidly due to the scale that infects people around the world. A high level of circulation means that the virus is volatile because it can replicate faster. The B.1.617 variant of the virus has two mutations called E484Q and L452R. Both are found separately in many other coronavirus variants, but were first reported together in India. This variant is also classified as VOI by WHO. L452R mutations have been found in several other VOIs, such as B.1.427 / B.1.429, which are more contagious and may be able to neutralize neutralizing antibodies. According to WHO, laboratory studies suggest that samples of naturally infected individuals may have reduced neutralization for mutants with the E484Q mutation. So how are the coronavirus variants classified and what does that mean? public health England (PHE) states that if a variant of SARS-CoV-2 is thought to be involved in epidemiological, immunological, or pathogenic properties, it will be raised for formal investigation. At this point, the variants emerging from the B.1.617 strain are designated as the year, month, and numbered variants under investigation (VUI) (for example, the first three variants identified in India are VUI-. 21APR-01, called VUI. -21APR-02 and VUI-21APR-03) By PHE. Following a risk assessment by the relevant expert committee, the variants identified in India may be designated as a variant of concern (VOC) by the UK health authorities. 📣 Join now 📣: Express Explained Telegram Channel Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies mutant strains into three categories. Mutants of interest (VOI), mutants of concern (VOC), and mutants with significant impact. In the United States, variants of B.1.526, B.1.526.1, B.1.525 (formerly designated UK1188 and first identified in the United Kingdom), and P.2 (first identified in Brazil). On the other hand, the variants B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.427, and B.1.429 distributed in the United States are classified as variants of concern. The CDC defines VOI as follows: “Changes in receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies produced against previous infections or vaccinations, reduced effectiveness of treatment, potential diagnostic impact, or expected increased infectivity Severity of a variant or disease with a particular genetic marker associated with it. “ VOCs are “increased infectivity, more serious illnesses (eg, increased hospitalization or mortality), significantly reduced neutralization by antibodies produced during previous infections or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatment”. , Or vaccine, or diagnostic detection failure. “ So far, the CDC has not found any significant consequential variants in circulation in the United States.

