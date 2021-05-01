Coronavirus deaths are declining in the United States, and vaccines may be partly responsible.health

Covid-19 deaths are declining in the United States, and some health professionals attribute this reduction to the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine.
A seven-day average of new Covid-19 deaths in the United States lost 670 newly reported lives daily as of Thursday. Johns Hopkins University..
The United States has reached a minimum of seven-day average of new deaths reported since July last year, and CNN analysis of the data found it showing an 80% reduction since January.
“We’ve already seen the impact,” said Dr. Robert Murphy, secretary-general of the Global Health Institute and professor of infectious diseases, when it comes to death-pressing Covid-19 vaccination. Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Told CNN on Thursday.
The study found that the vaccine was 64% effective against hospitalization of Covid-19 in partially vaccinated elderly people. So far, the vaccine has only been given once.
Murphy called the study a “confirmation report” on the efficacy of the vaccine and began in December.
Since the beginning of 2021, the 7-day average of people dying from Covid-19 seems to be declining regularly.
CNN’s analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows that the average number of new Covid-19 deaths over the past seven days was 3,295 daily on January 28, 1,985 on February 28, and March 28. It decreased to 997 people. The average until April 28 is 684.
The highest seven-day average of deaths from the new Covid-19 was on January 13 and 14, with approximately 3,431 people per day.
The plunge from an average of 3,431 deaths a day in January to 684 in April represents an 80% decline. The last time the seven-day average of newly reported deaths fell below 700 was in early October.
Dr. Ameshua Darja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center, told CNN that Covid-19 vaccination has already had a significant impact on the mortality rate of certain groups in the United States, including the elderly.
“Looking at highly vaccinated populations, such as those living in nursing homes, we can see that deaths in nursing homes have plummeted and overall mortality rates have declined over time. In reality, high-risk individuals are vaccinated, which is becoming more apparent. “
But even if the seven-day average of new Covid-19 deaths across the country falls, Adalja will take more time and more before the general US population begins to see more impact. Vaccination said Shot would be armed.
“For example, in the pre-vaccination era, the number of cases increases and the number of deaths increases after a few weeks. Conversely, the number of cases decreases, but the number of deaths is still high, and then deaths begin. “.
“For vaccines, it’s a little different, because if you go to a nursing home and vaccinate the entire population, it will take some time for them to be fully vaccinated and protected,” Adalja said. Said. “To see the full effect of the vaccine, you need to get it two weeks after the last dose of the vaccine.”
Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing a second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after completing a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are not on the way yet”
Tracking the impact of vaccination on Covid-19 mortality requires time for the population to be first fully vaccinated and for death following infection.
“A dying person is often a person who has been hospitalized for several weeks, so just looking at the number of vaccines on that particular day or week does not allow extrapolation such as: “Death.” “I think it will take some time to see the effects of the vaccine.”
On Friday, the United States officially exceeded the mark of 100 million people who were fully vaccinated. According to CDC data, about 43.6% of the population (about 145 million people) have been vaccinated at least once, and 30.5% of the population (more than 101 million people) have been fully vaccinated. I am.
“As more people get vaccinated, hospitalization and mortality will continue to decline, not yet,” said Murphy of Northwestern University.
“Ultimately, we’ll dig into this and get vaccinated and early treatment,” Murphy said of the pandemic. “How to control a pandemic is diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, and mitigation.”