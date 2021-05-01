The future of COVID-19 inspection, masks and quarantine rules

Two infectious disease specialists will consider what to expect, from testing and quarantine to masking and social distance expansion.

After the most difficult Recent memories are very reassuring to know that all Americans over the age of 16 will eventually be eligible for the COVID vaccine. As of April 30, 99 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 29% of the country’s total population. We have not yet reached herd immunity, but we are on the road to reaching it.If Americans continue to be vaccinated at this rate (large) ifA recent poll suggests that one in four people will refuse the vaccine if it is given, so they can return to normal life by the end of summer or autumn.

But it’s a perfect world, and the reality is a little more complicated. The COVID vaccine helps ease the breathing of high-risk people (and hopefully you can start planning again), but it’s worth wondering when. Really Overcome this pandemic. When can I move between states without worrying about COVID testing and quarantine rules? When do you no longer have to stand 6 feet away from strangers? There is no clear answer to these questions — hello, unknown territory! — But experts have some knowledge-based guesses.

What can you expect to see in the next few months?

In short, it depends on how many people follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Saskia Popescu, Ph.D., an infection prevention epidemiologist at Phoenix and a member of the Federation of American Scientists’ COVID-19 Task Force. Said: It is subject to continuous non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masking, distance, awareness of indoor space, and ventilation. ”

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people are vaccinated against other fully vaccinated people (or a single household) without wearing a mask or keeping a social distance. You can get together indoors with (not people). They can also spend time outdoors without a mask, except in crowded environments. If you have not been vaccinated, you must continue to follow all COVID prophylaxis protocols. Wear a mask and isolate 6 feet away from unvaccinated non-households when exposed to COVID.

Dr. Thomas Hope, a professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago, predicts that there will be geographical differences in the number of COVID cases in areas of high vaccine hesitation. .. “By the end of summer, we hope we’ll be back to normal,” he says. “But that transition will vary from country to country.” Hope predicts that a small number of uppercase and lowercase letters in some regions will prove that vaccines make a difference. “I hope these differences convince denialists that they need to be vaccinated,” he says, bringing us closer to that goal of a fully vaccinated population.

How long do I have to put up with the COVID test?

With home COVID testing on the market, regular COVID testing is now beginning to look like the road in the world. But how long will this last? Again, it depends on whether you are vaccinated. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people who travel the country do not need to be tested for COVID before and after the trip and do not need to be self-quarantined on arrival. Travel abroad is very sensitive as the rules vary from country to country and the COVID vaccine is not widely available in many places. “The biggest problem we have, and this is a big one. We have to vaccinate the world as soon as possible to eliminate the emergence of future mutants that may circumvent treatment options. It has to be done, “says Hope.

For now, the CDC states that fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested before leaving the United States unless required at their destination. However, you must show a negative test result before boarding the flight back here. Authorities also recommend having a COVID test 3-5 days after travel, but vaccinated people do not need to self-quarantine after returning home.

The COVID test itself is probably here for a long time. “The COVID test is used as a diagnostic tool, just like any other infectious disease,” says Popescu. “Use of diagnostic tools and contact tracing [or] Quarantine is not a new concept [is] One of the foundations of infection prevention and public health. Therefore, although these tools continue to exist, quarantine may be used less frequently because people are fully vaccinated. Therefore, you may not need to have a COVID test every time you are exposed to the virus or travel abroad, but your doctor may suggest a test if you experience symptoms that match COVID-19. .. It is unlikely that it will change, at least for the foreseeable future.

How long should the mask be worn?

In the United States, mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals are beginning to be relaxed. On April 27, the CDC updated its guidance stating that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors except in crowded environments.

Hope hopes that indoor masking will be the final holdout until the number of COVID cases is minimized. “When there is almost no virus bounce, may be By September, we will be able to go without a mask, “he said. “It’s hard to know, but I think we’re on track, partly because so many people are vaccinated.”

It is worth remembering that masks can also slow the spread of other respiratory illnesses such as the flu and colds. Popescu hopes that this knowledge will shape our choices in the future. [and] I wear a mask in public. Although masking may not always be necessary in the future, experts may continue to recommend masking, at least in crowded indoor spaces, during the flu season.

When do we reach group immunity, and what happens when we do so?

The term “herd immunity” is often used as the magic number that must be reached to end this pandemic. But what does that mean, and how soon are we actually going to get there? “”[Herd immunity] It refers to specific thresholds for vaccination and immunity within a population that is less likely to spread the disease and has some protection throughout the community, “says Popescu. In other words, when enough Americans are vaccinated and struggle to find people who are susceptible to the virus, we will reach herd immunity in the United States.

COVID-19 is a new virus, and scientists do not yet know the exact proportion of people who have been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. This measure helps eradicate other infectious diseases and can be used as a reference point. The herd immunity of measles is about 95%, but the herd immunity of polio is close to 80%. COVID is a respiratory disease that spreads very easily among humans, so it will probably require a significant portion of vaccination before reaching any kind of herd immunity. “The amount of contact it needs to spread can affect the effectiveness of this herd,” Hope explains. Therefore, for now, the herd immunity timeline and thresholds are still quite ambiguous.

What will COVID-19 look like in the future?

If you can’t get rid of COVID completely, what can you expect to happen in a year? How about 10 years from now? “I think it’s very likely to get endemic,” Popesque says. “We see clusters and outbreaks, but they are not global, which means we can respond quickly and minimize their spread.” COVID outbreaks have become less common and specific. When confined to a region, they are much easier to contain and eliminate. Therefore, if the number of cases of COVID increases in your area, you will need to undergo a test or wear a mask, but otherwise you will be able to live as you did before COVID.

As always, the key to getting back into business is coordination from everyone. “To truly achieve this, we need fair vaccine distribution and public health efforts,” Popesque argues. That is, it is imperative to follow federal, state, and local guidelines for pandemic precautions. Being hopeful and optimistic does not mean that you are less alert! Know that things will start to improve over the next few months and do your best there.

Oh, and one more thing: Keep encouraging people in your life to be vaccinated. The sooner they do so, the faster we can move forward as a community or country. “I hope people who wanted to stand behind the line would be happy to get the vaccine,” says Hope. “They look at the results and [gain] A better sense of how science works. And hopefully, a better world will be born in the future. I couldn’t agree anymore.