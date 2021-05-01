Reasons for slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccine: Q & A with Dr. Gregory Poland

Poland, the director of the May York Clinic Vaccine Research Group, calmed down after opposition greeted the first smallpox vaccine in the 19th century and witnessed measles mumps, whooping cough and rubella tame in the 20th century. After that, those illnesses disappeared.

Today, health officials are working to slow interest in the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Perice Sweeten, pharmacy director of the Mayo Clinic Health System in southwestern Minnesota, a healthcare system that recently filled 1,200 appointments in a few hours has moved to “almost no 100 appointments.” Did.

“Something has happened in the last two weeks,” Swieten said. “We can attribute it to many different things. In our community, planting has begun. College students are beginning to disperse in their hometowns. Some people are looking for a vacation. I will. “

Health experts add that the term “vaccine hesitarian” is not completely clear, saying that the current plateau is not as resistant as slowing down due to access issues and unanswered questions.

“If you didn’t get the flu shot last year, are you’vaccine repellent’?” Insisted a professor of public health at Brown University. Recently.. “Are there any people today who aren’t ready to accept skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine, or are they just having important questions about the vaccine?”

“I’ve experienced this many times,” says Poland. “Demand for (vaccines) fluctuates. It’s capricious and depends on news and political content … Virus changes can dramatically change demand. You need to maintain that long-term perspective. there is.”

In an extensive interview, Poland, which has consulting agreements with all major vaccine manufacturers, has addressed many major dissenting opinions about the currently lagging COVID-19 vaccine. Questions and answers are summarized for clarity.

Q: Why should I believe that the vaccine is effective if the vaccinated person is infected with COVID-19 anyway?

“95% of the vaccine’s effectiveness is associated with death, hospitalization, and severe illness. With mild illness, these numbers decrease. That is, the ability of the vaccine to prevent illness is associated with infection. It outweighs the ability to block. The second reason is that when you get COVID-19, you need to ask if someone is really completely vaccinated — more than 14 days after the second dose? “

Q: Q: Why do I have to trust the vaccine when it was made so fast?

“Take the mRNA vaccine. These were developed 31 years ago. They may be new to the general public and the media, but certainly not new to doctors and scientists … I usually think of these vaccines as you see clinical trials take years. That’s absolutely true. The difference here is that (it) was able to streamline administrative decisions. It’s … coordinating exam participants and registering very quickly. “

Q: Q: What about the risk of side effects?

“Both methods have risks and benefits. The observed risk of mRNA vaccine is anaphylaxis, which is about 2-4 cases per million people. If you decide not to vaccinate, the observed risk of COVID-19 Is a virus that causes every aspect of our lives, the development of new variants, four times the virus load of previous versions and a 1 in 560 risk of dying. So what risk do you want to take? Inoculation is endlessly dangerous. “

Q: Q: Why vaccination when there is no long-term data on side effects?

“The side effects of all vaccines appear within minutes to weeks at most. There is no such thing as the side effects of vaccines that take years to develop. It has never been observed. The risks observed are real. See Guillain-Barré Syndrome. This is a type of flu-related paralysis that cannot be attributed to the flu vaccine for the next 6 weeks.

“Previously, when I was using the oral polio vaccine, after that six-week period, I had paralysis associated with the oral polio vaccine. Apart from that, there have been no science-related side effects so far. Not actually seen. Vaccine-based method … The risk observed with vaccines registered in the United States is zero. “

Q: Isn’t this just the beginning of a pharmaceutical campaign for profit and control, as pharmaceutical company executives have already talked about the need for annual booster shots?

“This is our third coronavirus. Imagine the criticism that the government is not prepared in the event of a variant that the current vaccine did not provide that high level of protection. The CEO has announced that boosters will almost certainly be needed. They don’t have access to more information than scientists, and the need is still unknown. “

Q: Q: If other countries cannot afford vaccines, but new variants emerge and can provide unvaccinated homes to travel here, patents and exclusive protection on how to make them should be lifted. Is there?

“I’m not qualified to talk about that legal aspect … but I sympathize with the expression that none of us are safe until we are all safe. It’s a highly contagious respiratory system. It really applies to viruses. In fact, it’s global. It’s an RNA virus, so as long as the infection lasts, mutations will continue. Until we control this around the world, we all continue to be at risk. I will. “