COVID-19 vaccination in Canada on Saturday, May 1, 2021

The latest figures for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada as of 4:00 am EST on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

In Canada, the state reports a total of 13,420,198 vaccinations and 288,327 new vaccinations. Nationwide, 1,099,573 people or 2.9 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. The state administers doses at a rate of 35,410.169 per 100,000.

To date, a total of 14,835,304 vaccinations have resulted in 123,340 new vaccines in states and territories. States and territories use 90.46 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the region usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 22,803 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 173,427 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 331.201 per 1,000 people. In the state, 1.85 percent (9,676) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador, with a total of 200,750 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 38% of the population. The state used 86.39 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The PEI reports that it has received 6,924 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 53,202 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 335.386 per 1,000 people. In the state, 6.67 percent (10,585) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccine has been given to PEI with a total of 61,735 doses. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 39% of the population. The state used 86.18 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia reports that 51,705 new vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days, for a total of 312,493 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 320.211 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.73 percent (36,381) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccine has been provided to Nova Scotia, with a total of 372,850 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 38% of the population. The state used 83.81 percent of the available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick reports 34,135 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 262,139 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 336.058 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.37 percent (26,261) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to New Brunswick, with a total of 298,495 deliveries so far. The state is vaccinated enough to give one vaccination to 38% of the population. The state used 87.82 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Quebec reports 64,514 new vaccinations with a total of 3,104,026 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 362.762 per 1,000. To date, 123,340 new vaccines have been delivered to Quebec, for a total of 3,421,969 doses. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 40% of the population. The state used 90.71 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Ontario reports 112,214 new vaccinations with a total of 5,139,984 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 349.919 per 1,000. In the state, 2.53 percent (371,110) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Ontario, with a total of 5,644,975 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 38% of the population. The state used 91.05 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Manitoba reports that a total of 474,345 vaccinations resulted in 17,198 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 344.476 per 1,000 people. In the state, 5.29 percent (72,867) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to Manitoba, with a total of 553,890 deliveries so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 40% of the population. The state used 85.64 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan reports a total of 427,739 vaccinations and 5,758 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 362.751 per 1,000. In the state, 3.75 percent (44,162) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan, for a total of 460,755 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 39% of the population. The state used 92.83 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Alberta reports 34,144 new vaccinations with a total of 1,562,713 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 354.997 per 1,000 people. In the state, 6.73 percent (296,290) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Alberta, with a total of 1,694,975 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 39% of the population. The state used 92.2 percent of the available vaccine supply.

British Columbia reports 37,397 new vaccinations with a total of 1,786,772 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 348.192 per 1,000. In the state, 1.77 percent (90,642) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to British Columbia, with a total of 1,972,490 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 38% of the population. The state used 90.58 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Yukon Territory reports that a total of 48,307 vaccinations resulted in 176 new vaccinations. In this area, doses are administered at a rate of 1,157.581 per 1,000 people. In this area, 53.68 percent (22,403) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccines have been delivered to Yukon, for a total of 54,320 doses. The area is vaccinated enough to give one inoculation to 130% of the population. The region uses 88.93 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories reports zero new vaccinations with a total of 46,800 vaccinations. The territory received doses at a rate of 1,037.257 per 1,000 people. In this area, 46.42 percent (20,943) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to the Northwest Territories, with a total of 56,300 deliveries so far. The area is vaccinated enough to be vaccinated once in 120% of the population. The region uses 83.13 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Nunavut Territory reports that a total of 28,251 vaccinations resulted in 189 new vaccinations. The territory received a dose of 729.51 per 1,000 people. In this area, 32.01 percent (12,395) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Nunavut Territory, with a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The area is vaccinated enough to give one inoculation to 110% of the population. The region uses 67.59 percent of the available vaccine supply.

* Data Note: The figures are edited by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest public data and are subject to change. Note that some states report weekly, while others report same or previous day figures. The dose of vaccine given is not the same as the number of people given, as the approved vaccine requires two doses per person. The vaccine is not currently given to children under the age of 18 or children of certain health conditions. Because some states use additional doses per vial, it may appear that the number of doses given exceeds the number of doses distributed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 1, 2021.