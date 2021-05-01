United Arab Emirates Summer: Keeping Babies and Children Safe in the Sun



Keep children safe in the sun

Is it okay to apply sunscreen to my baby? What are the pre-era options?

Sunscreen can be used on babies over 6 months old. Young babies should use other forms of sunscreen. The best way to protect your baby from the sun is to keep it in the shade as much as possible. In addition, wear protective clothing, a brim hat, and sunglasses on your baby. For newborns and infants under 6 months, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says that it is okay to apply sunscreen that is safe for babies with an SPF of 30-50 on the face, back of hands, and back of feet. Stated. .. Also, for babies over 6 months old, a “baby safe” sunscreen with an SPF of 30-50 can be applied to all exposed areas of the baby’s body.

Do You Really Need a Sunscreen Specially Prescribed for Your Baby?

Ensuring baby protection is especially important because 25% of our lifetime sun exposure occurs before the age of 10, but in reality there is no significant difference between infant and adult formulations. .. When looking at such labeled products, this has to do with marketing strategy, not the actual ingredients. Indeed, the market is flooded with sunscreen, and this does not help consumers, which can be very confusing in choosing the right one. Ultimately, all sunscreens are very similar in composition and there is little difference between the different brands.

What is the minimum SPF that a child should use?

Infants should not be exposed to much sunlight, but those who spend a lot of time outdoors need at least SPF 15-30.

Do I need to use different formulas for face and body?

You really don’t need – you can use the same formula everywhere.

What is the difference between minerals and chemical sunscreens?

Mineral sunscreens (also known as physical sunscreens) sit on the skin and reflect the sun’s rays. They usually contain titanium dioxide or zinc oxide and may appear white on the skin when applied. Mineral creams and lotions are good for covering high areas such as the tip of the nose and ear lobes, but avoid using them in the form of a spray to avoid inhaling mineral sunscreen. This is especially effective when combined with a chemical sunscreen that works by converting UV light into heat and releasing that heat from the skin. Apply this to the rest of the body to protect the whole body.

What ingredients should I avoid for my child?

Oxybenzone is not a preferred ingredient as it can cause reactions. Parents should be aware that formulations containing scents and perfumes are more likely to react to the skin when exposed to the sun. This is known as a photochemical reaction and can occur when sun-exposed chemicals adhere to the skin.

What is your number one secret to applying sunscreen to young children, and how often should you reapply it?

Applicable rules need to be tailored to individual circumstances, such as how long they will be exposed and whether they will participate in any activity. If you take your child to swim, you should apply it once every 2-3 hours afterwards before going out. Sunscreen should be applied to the whole body. Depending on the clothing, it may not be possible to completely protect the skin, so apply it to the covered area as well. It is not uncommon for melanoma to be found in areas that appear to be constantly covered with clothing.

What are your rules for staying safe in the sun?

The Australian campaign message “wear a shirt, apply sunscreen and hit a hat” has proven to help reduce skin cancer, so it’s a golden rule for living. Also, avoid the sun during peak hours from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm when the rays are strongest.

It is also important to help nannies, school and nursery teachers and assistants (after the children return to these environments) to enforce a good sun sensation. Human behavior develops from the age of 2 to 9, so if you develop good sunscreen habits for your children during these formations, it will support them for life.

How much cream should I use for each application?

There is no set amount-just use enough to provide adequate coverage for optimal absorption into the skin. Do not over-apply as it will not increase the level of protection. We recommend that you apply an appropriate amount and then reapply frequently.

My baby is less than 6 months old, do I need to stay away from the sun altogether?

Short exposure to sunlight is not a problem as it stimulates the production of vitamin D, which helps bone growth. For light skin, about 10 to 15 minutes a day is enough, but for dark skin, about 15 to 20 minutes is enough. But keep in mind that spending six hours on the beach on the weekends doesn’t mean you can “load” extra vitamin D. It’s not how it works! For your safety, minimize exposure to sunlight.

What should I do if my baby suffers a minor burn?

Prevention is much better than treatment, but if your baby suffers a mild to moderate burn, immediately apply cold water or an ice pack to the affected area. Talk to your doctor who may recommend anti-inflammatory creams, or steroid creams containing mild concentrations of hydrocortisone, depending on your baby’s age. Soothing lotions such as chamomile can relieve symptoms, but they can be drier, so if the skin begins to peel, apply water and oil-based emollients frequently to the skin. Please rehydrate enough. After all, you can’t be casual about your toddler’s exposure to sunlight. A single severe burn can increase your risk of developing skin cancer by 15%.