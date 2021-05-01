Similar results seen in COVID-19 patients with ECMO and ventilator





In a recent study presented at the 101st Annual Meeting of the American Thoracic Surgery Society, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) showed similar results to other patients treated with ventilators. The study was conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Colorado, the University of Virginia, the University of Kentucky, Johns Hopkins University, and Vanderbilt University. Jessica Robe, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and director of the heart, said: Surgery, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center said. “This interdisciplinary collaboration is working to investigate long-term outcomes beyond survival, and early outcomes look promising. This helps to further refine those who should receive ECMO and is positive. May increase the percentage of results. “ For this study, researchers identified a case of COVID-19 and conducted a retrospective analysis of ventilated patients admitted to the hospital between March and May 2020. Data from this study were collected from five academic sites and included 46 patients treated with ECMO and 262 ventilator-equipped patients who did not receive ECMO. The results of this study showed that there was no significant difference in survival at discharge. Of the 215 surviving patients, 93.9% lived at home, 16.1% returned to work or normal activity, and 26.2% were still using oxygen supplementation. The rates did not differ significantly based on ECMO status. Lauren Taylor, a Fellow at the University of Colorado Anschuts Medical Campus, said: We will further refine who we are cannulating for ECMO, leading to better results for everyone. “

