Warns that Covid may “rekindle” prior to the relaxation of planned blockade rules





The government’s scientific adviser warned that people need to be “short-term patients” following the next planned relaxation of the Covid rules in the UK on May 17.









© Provided by Thei

Following step 2 of the government roadmap from the UK’s third national blockade on April 16, 2021, workers sit at a table outside London’s Soho district to order food and drink for their customers. (Photo: Niklas Halle’n / AFP via Getty Images)



Professor Mark Wahlberg said there was “very good news” about the progress of the pandemic, but many said they had not yet been vaccinated. Next stage of May 17 Government Roadmap It is expected to proceed as planned, 6 rules It has been expanded to an indoor area, allowed domestic accommodation, reopened indoor entertainment venues, and scheduled domestic holidays. The minister also said that people living in the UK Embrace friends and relatives, Whether you are vaccinated. Overseas travel is also scheduled to resume. Traffic light system Rating destinations by risk level. However, Sir Mark, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency Sage, told BBC Radio 4 today’s program that it is important not to repeat the mistakes of the past when resuming social life immediately. Told. He said there was still “the possibility of the spark rekindling” and increasing the infection. “We are getting ready to take the next step in relaxation. It’s absolutely true that the vaccine was successful, but not everyone is protected,” he said. Told. “The truth is that the virus hasn’t disappeared.” According to the latest government statistics, only 27.6 percent of people are vaccinated with both, and 35 percent are not vaccinated at all. Sir Mark suggested that the current low levels of infection and death were due not only to vaccination programs, but also to people complying with coronavirus regulations, reducing social distances and not meeting indoors. He states: “Repeated mistakes are a little too early and relaxing. All we need to do is get the numbers right. Act as an incubator in various cases where we may be able to resist immunity. It’s important not to. “ According to Sir Mark, the pandemic arrived in the UK with about 1,500 individual imported cases, and the National Bureau of Statistics suggests that there are still 4,600 cases per day. “The sparks can rekindle, which seems less likely to happen, but we need to reduce the numbers,” he said. However, Sir Mark said that if the data continued in the right direction, the next phase of UK mitigation would proceed on May 17. “It’s all very good news. We’re very close and we only have to put up with it for a short time,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos