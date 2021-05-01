New texting tool helps Ontario residents find a nearby COVID-19 vaccination clinic





Tools are now available in Ontario to help residents find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Zain Manji and his friend Ashish have developed a tool that allows residents to text a zip code into a number. This tool responds instantly with details of the three nearest vaccination clinics nearby. Software engineer Manji told CP2 that he came up with an idea Friday afternoon after learning about similar tools available in the United States. After that, Manji and Ashish collaborated to “create the app” in a few hours. “I asked myself why this isn’t in Canada, and I dig deeper into it and find that it’s not too hard to build, as long as you know how to code a bit.” Manji told CP24 on Saturday afternoon. “So my friend Ashish created the app in about three hours. When I text the zip code to the phone number, the phone number will immediately reply to you at the three vaccination sites closest to you.” He said. Text the zip code to 1 (833) 356-1683 and you will immediately receive a text message containing the name, address, phone number and website of the nearest pharmacy receiving the vaccine. “As soon as you send a text message to your zip code, you basically use that zip code and map it to the three closest locations. [provincial booking] Please visit the website and tell us exactly where those pharmacies are, “says Manji. Manji, co-founder of software consulting firm Lazer, said his background in creating mobile and web products helped develop tools in just one night. “I was already familiar with building mobile and web products, so I think it was probably a bit faster, but as far as I know how to code, I think it’s a very easy process,” he said. .. The tool is only available in Ontario, but Manji said next week he plans to extend this feature to other states in Canada. Manji said he has received positive reviews from the general public because the tool has been running for less than 24 hours. “The reaction was tremendous. I think everyone is very happy that this tool exists and that they can book vaccines from it. So it’s a victory.” Ashish and I created this same tool for Ontario, Canada. Try texting the zip code to +1 (833) 356-1683. You will receive an immediate reply at your local vaccination site. Create for other states in Canada soon ❤️ Book your vaccine! # Leisure https://t.co/b5R3YQjcqk -Zain Manji (@ZainManji) May 1, 2021

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos