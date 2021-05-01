Statement from Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, May 1, 2021

On May 1, 2021, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresatam, issued the following statement regarding COVID-19:

May 1, 2021 | Ottawa, Ontario | Public Health Agency of Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause stress and anxiety for many Canadians, especially those who do not have immediate access to their regular support network.Through Wellness Together Canada The online portal gives people of all ages across the country 24/7 access to immediate, free, confidential mental health and substance use support.

Today is National Doctor’s Day, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and puts a heavy burden on the entire healthcare system over the long term, I would like to thank the incredible dedication and dedication of Canadian physicians and healthcare professionals. I think. Their tireless efforts in difficult and unusual situations include direct care of COVID-19 patients or screening and prevention programs from mental health and chronic disease management. Physicians are also one of Canada’s most reliable sources of vaccination. To conclude another National Immunization Awareness Week, where the role of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, Canadians are encouraged to ask and discuss with their doctors and other trusted healthcare providers. The important role that vaccines play Protects us for life from serious illnesses that can be prevented with COVID-19 and other vaccines.

On this day, and on behalf of doctors across Canada, I have another question. For mental and physical health and overall health, just as it is important to keep up with regular childhood and adult vaccinations to protect and maintain our health. Keeping up with regular health visits is just as important.Health and welfare service providers are taking measures Secure access to the care and support you need..

In particular, it is important to seek immediate care for more serious signs and symptoms, including those that may cause them. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Or other acute and serious health problems that can escalate rapidly. Delaying seeking care can quickly affect your health by potentially deteriorating your urgent health.

COVID-19 is still active in Canada, so Tracking various epidemiological indicators To monitor where the disease is most active, where it is widespread, and how it affects the health and public health, laboratories and medical abilities of Canadians.At the same time, the Public Health Agency of Canada provides Canadians with regular updates to COVID-19. Vaccine administered, Scope of vaccination And continuous monitoring Vaccine safety Nationwide. The following is an up-to-date summary of the number and trends of countries and is the action we all should take to reduce infection rates while vaccination programs are expanding for the protection of all Canadians.

Since the inception of the pandemic, there have been 1,219,425 COVID-19 cases, including 83,319 active cases and 24,219 deaths reported in Canada. These cumulative numbers tell us about the overall burden of COVID-19 infections to date. They also, along with the results of serological studies The majority of Canadians remain vulnerable to COVID-19..Multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine with unique advantages is licensed for use in Canada.. As vaccination continues to increase, there is growing optimism that COVID-19 vaccination can achieve widespread and sustained immunity.Between groups eligible for priority vaccination and Vaccination rate With growth across Canada, we can expect additional benefits to protect more Canadians over the coming weeks and months.As of yesterday, it is managed by the states and territories Over 13.4 million COVID-19 vaccines We are expanding our program even further as supply grows at an accelerating pace.

COVID-19 activity continues to rise, increasing the proportion of cases with more contagious mutations of concern, but be cautious that our efforts and tightened restrictions are beginning to affect I’m optimistic.But strong Public health measures COVID-19 must be maintained in a circulating place, Individual notes It’s important everywhere. The latest national level data shows an average of 7,892 new cases (April 23-29) daily over a 7-day period, a 7% decrease compared to the last 7 days. During the week of April 18-24, an average of 127,111 tests were completed daily across Canada, of which 6.6% were COVID-19 positive, down from 7.4% in the previous week.

Elevated infection rates continue to affect the delayed COVID-19 severity index, especially in areas where high levels of disease activity persist. The rise of severe and serious illnesses continues to place a long-term and heavy burden on health care systems and health care workers. According to state and territory data, an average of 4,382 people with COVID-19 have been treated daily in Canadian hospitals for the last 7 days (April 23-29), up 5% from last week. .. This includes an average of 1,421 people treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 12% more than last week. Mortality trends are still rising, with an average of 50 deaths every day for seven days.

COVID-19 continues to affect people of all ages in Canada, but the prevalence is highest among people under the age of 60.Serious illness can occur at any age, and evidence shows that: Variant of concern may be associated with an increased risk of more serious illness and mortality.. In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic in younger, more mobile and socially connected adults continues to be at risk of spreading to high-risk populations and the environment. Variant of concern (VOCs) currently account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada, and B.1.1.7 variants are currently reported in all states and territories and have been sequenced to date. It accounts for more than 95% of the determined VOCs. The vaccine may be less effective against other variants, such as the P.1 and B.1.351 variants, because this variant spreads more rapidly and is associated with increased severity. Therefore, it is even more important to pay attention to measures to control the spread. ..

Canadians are required to stay vigilant, follow local public health advice, and consistently maintain individual practices to keep us and our families safer. At home / self-quarantine If there is Symptomatology, Think about risk Minimize non-essential activities and outings, Avoid all non-essential trips, And maintain individual protection practices Physical distance, Hands, cough And surface Hygiene and If necessary, wear a properly worn and properly worn face mask (Including indoor or outdoor shared spaces and shared spaces with people outside the immediate household).So Vaccine eligibility As it expands, Canadians will be encouraged to be vaccinated and help others to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available.