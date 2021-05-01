Mid Michigan Health Invested $ 300,000 in Bay County EZ Care Facility





The EZCare facility offers rapid testing and same-day treatment for mild illnesses and offers walk-in or pre-booking options. Occupational health services such as drug tests and physical examinations are also available by appointment. MidMichigan Health officials said the facility is the current MidMichigan Health Park-Bay patient and other parts of the MidMichigan Health system for better follow-up and continuity for anyone in the area already shopping. He said that he would provide convenient care in an integrated manner. Of care. “Our purpose at Mid Michigan Health is to create a healthy community together. One of the key ways to do this is to work with local community organizations. Through this collaboration and patient commitment. , Community members can provide the care they need as close to their home as possible. With the investment we made in Bay County and the investment we are still making, from primary care to advanced professionals and minors. Throughout all stages of patient care, from illness to emergency care to more advanced treatments and services, all within a 20-mile radius. Yes, “said Cynthia Brooks, Secretary-General of the Mid-Michigan Healthbay County Facility. Last year, MidMichigan Health began construction of a new 24-hour, 24/7 emergency department on the grounds of MidMichigan Health Park-Bay on Keisel Road in Bangor Township. This $ 21 million project will create 50 new jobs in Bay County and extend the existing health park recently built in 2017. The project is expected to be completed in late 2021 and has all the features of a hospital-based emergency department. The goal of this facility is to meet the growing demand for emergency services in Bay County, and this new access point will help meet that demand. The new emergency department includes 24/7 on-site CT scans, x-rays, and laboratories for faster results. It has doctors, nurses and other professionals, is professionally qualified and has over 200 years of experience in emergency medicine. The facility is designed with many patient-friendly facilities not found in most hospital emergency departments, including all private rooms, a cozy fireplace with plenty of natural light, a heated wheelchair, and a heated ambulance entrance. A patient’s temperature due to the patient’s temperature dropping on arrival, a spacious waiting area that allows the separation of patients with infectious symptoms, and a dedicated room for the safe treatment of infections. Source “Mid Michigan has invested heavily in Bay County and will continue to do so. We appreciate their investment and continue to work with them to have a positive impact on the quality of life of the local population. “I’m excited about it,” said Trevor Keys, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bay Future. News Highlights Health Mid Michigan Health Invested $ 300,000 in Bay County EZ Care Facility

