Michigan reports about 3,400 more cases of coronavirus





Grand Rapids, Michigan (WOOD) — Michigan Announced on Saturday Coronavirus was confirmed in 3,431 cases and associated deaths in 131 cases.Overall, Michigan now has 844,385 in total 17,742 people have died since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020. On Friday, the lab tested 44,411 samples for the virus, positive for 4,365, at a rate of 9.83%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases, as a person can be tested multiple times. In addition, the number of tests is from a single calendar day, but the number of new cases shows an increase since the state last compiled the data. These two time frames do not exactly match. In Kent County, an additional 332 cases were reported totaling 64,251 and an additional 9 deaths totaling 731. Other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths: Allegan County: A total of 108 people died. A total of 9,304 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: A total of 251 people killed two more. A total of 13,256 cases.

Calhoun County: A total of 253 people killed two more. A total of 11,483 cases.

Kalamazoo County: A total of 318 people died. A total of 18,919 cases.

Mecosta County: A total of 30 people killed 4 more. A total of 2,816 cases.

Montcalm County: A total of 100 people killed two more. A total of 4,927 cases.

Muskegon County: A total of 320 people killed two more. x total case.

Oceana County: A total of 52 people died. A total of 2,481 cases.

Ottawa County: A total of 356 people died, three more. A total of 28,550 cases.

Van Buren County: 103 people in total, 3 more dead. A total of 6,310 cases. Wayne County, the most populous county in the state and the most affected by the virus, has killed an additional 18 people, a total of 4,376 deaths, an additional 616 people, and a total of 143,849 people. .. There are 97,058 cases (an additional 447 cases) in the neighboring Oakland County. From the day before) And 2084 deaths (an additional 20). There were 87,446 (more than 380) and 2,135 (more than 25) deaths in Macomb County. Michigan is starting to recover from the surge Positive rate of cases and tests And Hospitalization All declined.But still in Michigan Highest case rate and bed utilization In any state of the country. The positive test rate is more than four times higher than the 3% threshold, which public health officials say indicates that community expansion is curtailed. “This is good, but it’s still not the place we want,” said Dr. Johnny Cardun, State Chief Health Officer. Said at a press conference earlier this week.. “These are good trends in the right direction, and I would like to thank all Michiganers who are doing the right thing by following the mitigation protocol.” So far, almost 7 million COVID-19 vaccine administration Administered in Michigan. About half of the state’s population over the age of 16 receives at least one dose. “This is unbelievable,” Khaldun said of the state’s vaccination coverage. “We have come a long way in the last four months. Vaccines are the best and fastest way for us to end this pandemic, and everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Is important. Vaccines are a way forward to do what you want to do. “ Whitmer has set a 70% vaccination target. When will Michigan arrive?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her on Thursday “Normal challenge from MIVacc” This links the relaxation of restrictions to at least the percentage of people who received the first dose — for the first time in the process of a pandemic, she set a benchmark to encourage state action. Workers in all sectors return to the office in the first step, which takes place at least two weeks after 55% of the state’s population over the age of 16 obtains the first dose. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will remove orders for rallies and masks at the final stage, linked to the state’s goal of 70% vaccination.



