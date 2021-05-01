Oregon Coronavirus: 794 new cases and 3 deaths reported





Oregon officials have published another 794 confirmed and estimated cases. Coronavirus Saturday in Oregon, and three new dead. The latest numbers come after Governor Kate Brown on Friday Defended her decision Establish “Extreme Risk” COVID-19 Limits Overall 15 counties It accounts for nearly 70% of Oregon’s population-acting now says it will prevent more misery as the fourth surge hits the state. “We’ve been presented with data showing two paths Oregon can take, one without taking any additional steps, until more people die of the disease,” Brown said at a livestreaming press conference on Friday. I waited. ” “Or, another way you needed to temporarily tighten restrictions in a particular county, but save hundreds of lives and prevent 450 hospitalizations in the next three weeks. As your governor, I chose to save my life. “ vaccine: Oregon reported 40,318 newly administered doses, including 28,021 on Friday. It also includes 12,297, which was given the day before but was registered for vaccine registration on Friday. If there are new cases by county: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clatsop (96), Clatsop (7), Colombia (15), Couse (4), Crook (6), Deschutz (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Clatsop (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Lynn (38) , Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106) , Yamhill (22). Who died: The 2,496th death in Oregon is a 70-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on April 25 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on April 29. The 2,497th death in Oregon is a 43-year-old Linn County woman who was positive on March 29 and died at Albany General Hospital on April 27. The 2,498th death in Oregon was an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on November 30 and died at home on March 6. Each person had an underlying health condition, or state officials worked to determine if the person had an underlying medical condition. Hospitalization: 331 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 3 from Friday. This includes 71 people in the intensive care unit, a decrease of 4 from Friday. Since it started: Oregon reports that 185,597 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,498 have died. To date, the state has reported 3,023,578 vaccinations. -The Oregonian / OregonLive

