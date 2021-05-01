Data Scientist: Governor Kate Brown’s decision to close restaurant saves lives





It says Peter Graven, a top data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University, is saving money by closing indoor dining in restaurants and bars on April 30th.

Graven said in a press conference with Brown on Friday that more than 700 hospitalizations by COVID-19 would be blocked.

“As your governor, I chose to save lives,” Brown said.

That number depends on Oregon citizens who are paying attention to warnings from health experts and the Democratic Governor that Oregon is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and is again in a high-risk scenario. I’m not sure if that will happen. Hospitality lobbyists and elected officials, many of whom are Republicans, are coordinating opposition to the new restrictions.

Oregon’s COVID cases are growing faster than any other state in the country. Over the past two weeks, Oregon cases have increased by 31%. New York Times The analysis shows. Oregon has the 13th highest number of cases in the last two weeks, after the lowest virus epidemic in many pandemic states.

“We got the virus back in the fall by reducing activity,” Graven said at a press conference. “That’s why it was one of the countries with the lowest number of cases in the country. When the Oregons took care of it, we already knew that this policy was effective. It makes all the difference. Probably. “

Graven states that indoor activities where masks cannot be worn remain the most dangerous.

Brown was reluctant to deal with the increasing number of cases for weeks. She has repeatedly modified existing frameworks to avoid bar and restaurant crackdowns. We have chosen not to close any counties until the state has been hospitalized for 300 COVID-19. It was a threshold that the state was not expected to meet just a few weeks ago.

But even if she makes a decision backed by top-notch experts, Brown faces a political rebellion. This is a clear indication of how unpopular her decision is.

As the KGW first reported, the restaurant industry and elected county authorities jointly signed a letter against the closure and asking the governor to transfer authority to the county.

“Closing our restaurant and further depriving Oregons of the right to create a calculated community engagement risk as the virus continues to spread elsewhere is unsuccessful,” said Washington County in particular. A letter jointly signed by Catherine Harrington and Clackamas states that County Commissioner Tootie Smith and four other County Commissioners in each suburb of Portland. “We can turn the script over by removing state-mandated business restrictions on communities and allowing county health departments to maintain high expectations for ongoing health and safety measures. [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].. “

The letter also states that restaurants in Oregon have a good record of following health guidance. “It’s no coincidence that Oregon has never seen a single case of a superspreading event related to the hospitality industry.”

The letter does not state that 10 restaurants and bars are on the list of outbreaks in the state’s active workplace.

