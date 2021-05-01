Thousands of delights attend the Wuhan Music Festival





Thousands of people attended on the first day Wuhan Saturday’s Strawberry Music Festival. In the warm conditions of the first day of the delight of the central five-day May Day national holiday Chinese The city danced, bounced, and shouted with joy when some of their favorite acts went on stage.The festival is back Wuhan After being forced online only last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Organizer representatives told Reuters that the number of people was limited this year, adding that about 11,000 people attended on Saturday. Barriers were installed in front of each stage and guards limited the number of those areas. Some spectators wore masks, but many did not. People WuhanThe place where COVID-19 first appeared overcame strict limits of more than two months during the world’s first blockade by the coronavirus. Since then, official data show that the city is almost completely virus-free. And the general trend in recent months in this country, where sporadic outbreaks have been reported only a few times, is: China About viruses. “Last year we were suffering from a coronavirus (in Wuhan),” said a 23-year-old student. Wuhan Resident Gao Yuchen. “It wasn’t easy to get to today’s place. People here have paid a lot of effort and money (because of the virus), so I decided to stay here (festival). I’m very excited, “Gao said. The two-day event will bring together famous domestic singers and lesser-known domestic singers and bands on three stages in Wuhan’s Garden Expo Park. Our sister’s “Strawberry Music Festival” event is taking place in other cities. Beijing, During national holidays.Participants came Wuhan From all over the country from Shijiazhuang, like 29-year-old Zhang Honghai Hebei state. “This is the first outdoor event like this,” Zhang said. “I really like the atmosphere.” main land China National health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday on Saturday. This decreased from 13 on the previous day. All new cases were imported infections that occurred abroad. National Health Commission Said in a statement. Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed on the mainland China Currently there are 90,671 people, but the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, many of them. Wuhan residents. China Approximately 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 were vaccinated on Friday, with the total number of doses exceeding 265 million. National Health Commission Saturday. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos