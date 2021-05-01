Coronavirus Exposure: Sally Nail Salon, New Westminster Gludwara Added to Fraser Health List





Vancouver-Fraser Health warns recent visitors to Sally Nail Salon and New Westminster Gludwara that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Exposure at Envy Nails in Guildford Town Center occurred from 10 am to 9 pm on April 24 and 26, and from 11 am to 4 pm on April 25, according to health officials. Did. According to Fraser Health, 347 Wood St. Exposure at Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, located in Tokyo, occurred from 9 am to 11:30 am on April 24, and at related events in Langley and Burnaby’s private homes. According to health officials, the rally in Langley took place from noon to 7:00 pm on April 22, and the rally in Burnaby took place from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm on April 24. Indoor meetings in private homes are currently prohibited by BC’s Public Health Order, but outdoor meetings are limited to 10 people or less and must be a consistent group. Surinder Singh, a volunteer at gurdwara, told CTV News Vancouver on Saturday that gurdwara believes the rally in question complies with COVID-19 rules. He added that the exposure occurred when asymptomatic individuals joined the service. The person developed symptoms a few days later, and so far no one else associated with Gurdwara has tested positive as a result of exposure, Shin said. Health officials advise those who have been with either Envy Nails or Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar during the period stated to self-monitor their symptoms, seek testing, and self-quarantine if they occur. According to Fraser Health, exposure is considered low risk and there is no known risk to people who attend any site outside the designated hours. Both places are “Workplace closureA “page” means that a case of coronavirus has not yet been linked to an infection that has occurred between site staff. Workplaces where three or more people test positive for COVID-19 and the infection is determined to have occurred in the workplace are usually closed for at least 10 days unless there is a “top public interest” to keep them open. You are instructed to do so. British Columbia health authorities issue public exposure notices when COVID-19 can be transmitted to businesses and other public places and contact tracers cannot reach everyone who may have been exposed. To do. “If you have visited a business you know and it is not listed here, it believes that public health has contacted everyone they may have been exposed to during the date and time of exposure. Because there is, “says Fraser Health. Exposed page On that website.

