Some of the negative effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are related to CDC anxiety

new report A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the anxiety was not due to the shot itself, but to a series of adverse effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

From April 7th to 9th, the CDC received a report of “cluster of anxiety-related events” after the patient received a J & J. Vaccines at five mass vaccination sites, including hyperventilation, hypotension, headache, dyspnea, lightheadedness, nausea, and fainting.

According to the CDC, four of these sites have a high relative frequency of fainting patients, so administrators have temporarily stopped providing the coronavirus vaccine (8.2 per 100,000).0.05 per 100,000 for comparison Fainting after receiving the flu vaccine.

After interviewing 64 patients (out of 8,624) who showed these symptoms, the CDC concluded that none met the definition of serious side effects and most resolved within 15 minutes. It was. Researchers attributed the symptoms to anxiety rather than discrepancies between J & Js. Vaccines and their Pfizer and Moderna counterparts.

In fact, the main difference between Johnson & Johnson (also known as the Janssen vaccine) and other vaccines is that they only require a single dose. This assumes that the CDC may be the cause of increased anxiety around you.

“Because the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose, it could be a more attractive option for needle-hating people,” the report said. “Therefore, some people seeking Janssen COVID-19 vaccination may be more susceptible to anxiety-related events after vaccination.”

Syncope events were mostly concentrated in the youngest eligible groups between the ages of 18 and 29. The report found that adolescents have the highest rates of dizziness and syncope after other vaccines, which is expected.

The CDC-recommended vaccine manager observes the patient for at least 15 minutes after the injection to monitor the patient for anxiety-related effects.

The side effects described in this study are: 17 patients who developed blood clots, Leaded to a nationwide suspension of J & J Vaccine use in mid-April. The CDC has determined that these cases are extremely rare, and together with the FDA, Unpaused 10 days later. The vaccine is currently warning women under the age of 50 about the risk of developing blood clots.

Biden restricts travel from India as coronavirus surges

The US vaccination campaign recently hit a milestone. Over 100 million people It has been fully vaccinated and has almost doubled since the end of March.And while the number of cases is declining in the United States, the daily average is That Minimum total since mid-October, Global virus cases New peak last week, According to The New York Times.

Much of the surge was caused by the second wave in India and now accounts for more than 40% of new cases worldwide. Times..So Jen Kirby and Umair Irfam reported on Vox, Indian hospitals desperately need oxygen, ventilators, beds and vaccines, and less than 2 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration has promised to send supplies containing raw materials for vaccine production, but some experts say that the intellectual property of coronavirus vaccines can help India, the world’s manufacturing leader, catch up. We are requesting an exemption from the rules.The administration Consider that optionBut in the meantime, the United States Imposing restrictions on travel From Tuesday to India.

so Statement to CNNThe White House spokesman, Jen Psaki, said the high number of cases in India and potential new varieties prompted policymaking. Foreigners who have stayed in India for the past 14 days are temporarily banned from entering the United States. This rule does not apply to American citizens, permanent residents, and humanitarian workers.