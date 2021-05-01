Health
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths and 794 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,498, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday.
OHA also reported 794 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state to a total of 185,597.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Saturday that 40,318 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 28,021 doses were given on Friday and 12,297 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,801 times per day.
Oregon currently administers a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna, and 95,600 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna, and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalized
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 331, three fewer than on Friday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two fewer than on Friday.
The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,268, an increase of 23.3% over the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 339.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (4), Benton (10), Craccamus (96), Kratosop (7), Colombia (15), Couse (4), Crook (6). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutz (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake ( 2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Lynn (38), Marul (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Pork (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union ( 3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).
The 2,496th death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on April 29. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,497th death in Oregon was a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on March 29 and died at Albany General Hospital on April 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 2,498th death in Oregon is an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on November 30 and died at home on March 6. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.
|county
|The total number of cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|919
|14
|Benton
|2,917
|19
|Cracker mass
|16,496
|208
|Kratosop
|956
|8
|Columbia
|1,658
|26
|Kuus
|2,032
|32
|Crook
|994
|20
|curry
|634
|9
|Deshoots
|8,116
|73
|Douglas
|3,153
|69
|Gilliam
|57 57
|1
|Grant
|493
|Four
|Harney
|329
|8
|Hood river
|1,160
|30
|Jackson
|10,510
|131
|Jefferson
|2,135
|32
|Josephine
|3,234
|67
|Klamath
|4,062
|59
|lake
|437
|7
|Lane
|12,406
|144
|Lincoln
|1,355
|20
|Rin
|4,557
|66
|Misfortune
|3,463
|61
|Marion
|21,257
|300
|tomorrow
|1,092
|15
|Multnomah
|36,839
|574
|pork
|3,600
|52
|Shaman
|57 57
|1
|Tillamook
|622
|3
|Umatilla
|8,089
|84
|Union
|1,435
|twenty three
|Warowa
|175
|Five
|Wasco
|1,357
|28
|Washington
|24,681
|229
|Wheeler
|26
|1
|Yang Hill
|4,294
|75
|State-wide
|185,597
|2,498
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.
2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release
ELR (Electronic Lab REports) was received on April 30, 2021
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|55
|Four
|59
|6.8%
|Benton
|630
|15
|645
|2.3%
|Cracker mass
|1,471
|138
|1,609
|8.6%
|Kratosop
|119
|Five
|124
|4.0%
|Columbia
|142
|20
|162
|12.3%
|Kuus
|244
|9
|253
|3.6%
|Crook
|145
|11
|156
|7.1%
|curry
|31
|0
|31
|0.0%
|Deshoots
|868
|100
|968
|10.3%
|Douglas
|298
|7
|305
|2.3%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|57 57
|3
|60
|5.0%
|Harney
|Ten
|0
|Ten
|0.0%
|Hood river
|159
|18
|177
|10.2%
|Jackson
|758
|56
|814
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|65
|Five
|70
|7.1%
|Josephine
|266
|twenty three
|289
|8.0%
|Klamath
|453
|142
|595
|23.9%
|lake
|twenty one
|1
|twenty two
|4.5%
|Lane
|1,918
|108
|2,026
|5.3%
|Lincoln
|184
|9
|193
|4.7%
|Rin
|599
|61
|660
|9.2%
|Misfortune
|110
|Five
|115
|4.3%
|Marion
|1,451
|110
|1,561
|7.0%
|tomorrow
|31
|1
|32
|3.1%
|Multnomah
|3,541
|207
|3,748
|5.5%
|pork
|325
|15
|340
|4.4%
|Shaman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|63
|2
|65
|3.1%
|Umatilla
|174
|6
|180
|3.3%
|Union
|91
|3
|94
|3.2%
|Warowa
|17
|3
|20
|15.0%
|Wasco
|167
|9
|176
|5.1%
|Washington
|2,125
|163
|2,288
|7.1%
|Wheeler
|Four
|0
|Four
|0.0%
|Yang Hill
|574
|39
|613
|6.4%
|State-wide
|17,171
|1,298
|18,469
|7.0%
Cumulative ELR
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|11,501
|1,833
|13,334
|13.7%
|Benton
|137,831
|4,487
|142,318
|3.2%
|Cracker mass
|434,354
|25,224
|459,578
|5.5%
|Kratosop
|33,984
|1,662
|35,646
|4.7%
|Columbia
|41,665
|2,257
|43,922
|5.1%
|Kuus
|46,053
|2,488
|48,541
|5.1%
|Crook
|18,037
|1,314
|19,351
|6.8%
|curry
|11,226
|527
|11,753
|4.5%
|Deshoots
|187,334
|10,293
|197,627
|5.2%
|Douglas
|80,740
|3,575
|84,315
|4.2%
|Gilliam
|1,217
|44
|1,261
|3.5%
|Grant
|5,974
|380
|6,354
|6.0%
|Harney
|4,155
|376
|4,531
|8.3%
|Hood river
|31,761
|1,657
|33,418
|5.0%
|Jackson
|214,307
|15,856
|230,163
|6.9%
|Jefferson
|19,412
|1,955
|21,367
|9.1%
|Josephine
|71,422
|3,735
|75,157
|5.0%
|Klamath
|48,653
|4,587
|53,240
|8.6%
|lake
|5,179
|419
|5,598
|7.5%
|Lane
|477,918
|14,834
|492,752
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|42,684
|2,667
|45,351
|5.9%
|Rin
|137,185
|8,451
|145,636
|5.8%
|Misfortune
|25,817
|5,100
|30,917
|16.5%
|Marion
|342,957
|31,823
|374,780
|8.5%
|tomorrow
|7,327
|1,316
|8,643
|15.2%
|Multnomah
|1,025,509
|55,050
|1,080,559
|5.1%
|pork
|70,004
|4,745
|74,749
|6.3%
|Shaman
|1,379
|67
|1,446
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|14,706
|619
|15,325
|4.0%
|Umatilla
|65,231
|9,032
|74,263
|12.2%
|Union
|21,078
|1,803
|22,881
|7.9%
|Warowa
|3,172
|173
|3,345
|5.2%
|Wasco
|34,101
|1,689
|35,790
|4.7%
|Washington
|631,019
|40,643
|671,662
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|700
|28
|728
|3.8%
|Yang Hill
|134,072
|7,022
|141,094
|5.0%
|State-wide
|4,439,664
|267,731
|4,707,395
|5.7%
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]