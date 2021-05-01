Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths and 794 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,498, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday.

OHA also reported 794 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state to a total of 185,597.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Saturday that 40,318 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 28,021 doses were given on Friday and 12,297 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 34,801 times per day.

Oregon currently administers a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna, and 95,600 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna, and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 331, three fewer than on Friday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two fewer than on Friday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,268, an increase of 23.3% over the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 339.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (4), Benton (10), Craccamus (96), Kratosop (7), Colombia (15), Couse (4), Crook (6). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutz (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake ( 2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Lynn (38), Marul (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Pork (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union ( 3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).

The 2,496th death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on April 29. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,497th death in Oregon was a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on March 29 and died at Albany General Hospital on April 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,498th death in Oregon is an 81-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on November 30 and died at home on March 6. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 919 14 Benton 2,917 19 Cracker mass 16,496 208 Kratosop 956 8 Columbia 1,658 26 Kuus 2,032 32 Crook 994 20 curry 634 9 Deshoots 8,116 73 Douglas 3,153 69 Gilliam 57 57 1 Grant 493 Four Harney 329 8 Hood river 1,160 30 Jackson 10,510 131 Jefferson 2,135 32 Josephine 3,234 67 Klamath 4,062 59 lake 437 7 Lane 12,406 144 Lincoln 1,355 20 Rin 4,557 66 Misfortune 3,463 61 Marion 21,257 300 tomorrow 1,092 15 Multnomah 36,839 574 pork 3,600 52 Shaman 57 57 1 Tillamook 622 3 Umatilla 8,089 84 Union 1,435 twenty three Warowa 175 Five Wasco 1,357 28 Washington 24,681 229 Wheeler 26 1 Yang Hill 4,294 75 State-wide 185,597 2,498

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release

ELR (Electronic Lab REports) was received on April 30, 2021

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 55 Four 59 6.8% Benton 630 15 645 2.3% Cracker mass 1,471 138 1,609 8.6% Kratosop 119 Five 124 4.0% Columbia 142 20 162 12.3% Kuus 244 9 253 3.6% Crook 145 11 156 7.1% curry 31 0 31 0.0% Deshoots 868 100 968 10.3% Douglas 298 7 305 2.3% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 57 57 3 60 5.0% Harney Ten 0 Ten 0.0% Hood river 159 18 177 10.2% Jackson 758 56 814 6.9% Jefferson 65 Five 70 7.1% Josephine 266 twenty three 289 8.0% Klamath 453 142 595 23.9% lake twenty one 1 twenty two 4.5% Lane 1,918 108 2,026 5.3% Lincoln 184 9 193 4.7% Rin 599 61 660 9.2% Misfortune 110 Five 115 4.3% Marion 1,451 110 1,561 7.0% tomorrow 31 1 32 3.1% Multnomah 3,541 207 3,748 5.5% pork 325 15 340 4.4% Shaman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 63 2 65 3.1% Umatilla 174 6 180 3.3% Union 91 3 94 3.2% Warowa 17 3 20 15.0% Wasco 167 9 176 5.1% Washington 2,125 163 2,288 7.1% Wheeler Four 0 Four 0.0% Yang Hill 574 39 613 6.4% State-wide 17,171 1,298 18,469 7.0%

Cumulative ELR

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 11,501 1,833 13,334 13.7% Benton 137,831 4,487 142,318 3.2% Cracker mass 434,354 25,224 459,578 5.5% Kratosop 33,984 1,662 35,646 4.7% Columbia 41,665 2,257 43,922 5.1% Kuus 46,053 2,488 48,541 5.1% Crook 18,037 1,314 19,351 6.8% curry 11,226 527 11,753 4.5% Deshoots 187,334 10,293 197,627 5.2% Douglas 80,740 3,575 84,315 4.2% Gilliam 1,217 44 1,261 3.5% Grant 5,974 380 6,354 6.0% Harney 4,155 376 4,531 8.3% Hood river 31,761 1,657 33,418 5.0% Jackson 214,307 15,856 230,163 6.9% Jefferson 19,412 1,955 21,367 9.1% Josephine 71,422 3,735 75,157 5.0% Klamath 48,653 4,587 53,240 8.6% lake 5,179 419 5,598 7.5% Lane 477,918 14,834 492,752 3.0% Lincoln 42,684 2,667 45,351 5.9% Rin 137,185 8,451 145,636 5.8% Misfortune 25,817 5,100 30,917 16.5% Marion 342,957 31,823 374,780 8.5% tomorrow 7,327 1,316 8,643 15.2% Multnomah 1,025,509 55,050 1,080,559 5.1% pork 70,004 4,745 74,749 6.3% Shaman 1,379 67 1,446 4.6% Tillamook 14,706 619 15,325 4.0% Umatilla 65,231 9,032 74,263 12.2% Union 21,078 1,803 22,881 7.9% Warowa 3,172 173 3,345 5.2% Wasco 34,101 1,689 35,790 4.7% Washington 631,019 40,643 671,662 6.1% Wheeler 700 28 728 3.8% Yang Hill 134,072 7,022 141,094 5.0% State-wide 4,439,664 267,731 4,707,395 5.7%

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

