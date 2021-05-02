You have to fight the pandemic with data, not intuition

Wisdom and intuition may see us through the everyday situations of our lives, but they are counterproductive to public health programs.

It is scientific evidence that ultimately guides life-saving decisions in a public health crisis.

Last year, India entered a national blockade when there were 500 incidents. In retrospect, the public health response was a wise decision, as the number of effective reproductions (RT) (number of people infected from infected) was the highest (3.75) on March 23, 2020.

A year later, despite the low RT of 1.65, multiple Superspreader events and poor compliance with proper behavior led to the ongoing devastation seen around us. And oxygen.

I think the decision to blockade in 2020 was evidence-based. Even if it was intuitive, it helped avoid major public health crises.

Cut in February 2021: There was a danger signal that RT would rise quite early in the month.

Despite the surge in incidents in Kerala and Maharashtra, the country was unable to prevent mass rallies when it was supposed to enter war mode.

Data are no longer available at this critical point, eliminating the possibility of limiting new variants of the virus to several areas.

Genome sequencing

India has some of the best spirits and laboratories to study genomic sequencing and detect new mutants of Covid-19.

When the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) — a group of 10 national laboratories — was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was obliged to test 5% of positives on December 25, 2020. did. 100% of samples from all states and positive samples from international travelers.

However, according to a government press release from March 24, this year, the state and UT shared only 10,878 samples in three months, and on the same day the country officially saw more than 50,000 positive cases. ..

Today, India ranks 102 in Covid’s genomic sequencing (see table), lagging even smaller countries such as Australia and Denmark in terms of the absolute number of positive samples sequenced.

This is mainly due to inadequate government resource allocation and lack of priorities to identify the role of new subspecies in early outbreaks in Maharashtra. Much of the decisive time was lost when the state was experiencing a surge in incidents. As a result of the delay, the variant may have spread to other areas.

Starting March 27, India’s positive test rate has quadrupled from 5% to 21%.

Similarly, the number of daily deaths per million people has increased 12-fold from 0.2 on March 28 to 2.7 today.

Based on what we know about RT and the capacity of the healthcare system, some cities, districts, and states need to stop the rate of virus spread through intensive blockades and aggressive containment.

Instead, when it comes to evolving the response to the second wave, it ignores scientific data.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is a powerhouse of field epidemiologists. The National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) in Chennai is at the heart of training healthcare professionals for laboratory surveillance and epidemiology.

Ideally, the country would have benefited from our own Anthony Fauci (someone at ICMR or NCDC) given the autonomy of performing complex responses to Covid-19.

However, attempts to use the data to review state performance are hampered by silent or inadequate reporting of numbers.

States that test at higher rates and have better reporting systems can also get the attention needed to get more resources.

In states such as Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana, and Gujarat, RTs have increased compared to the previous week. By the way, these states also have the highest number of tests per million (TPM> 1600).

In contrast, states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which show lower RT, are directly correlated with relatively low TPM when compared to the beginning of the week.

A database approach promotes fairness by ensuring that many vulnerable people are within the scope of the service by detecting more cases with a better testing strategy.

And this lack of evidence-based approach is not unique to public health responses. Current clinical guidelines also include hydroxychloroquine, but there is no evidence that this is beneficial as a prophylaxis for Covid-19.

In contrast, seeing Coronil’s support for fighting COVID disease was very confusing. In addition, some drugs included in the Ministry of Health’s management protocol required evidence from randomized controlled trials or published studies. Combining non-evidence-based guidelines as part of clinical management only disrupts the delivery of quality care.

vaccination

Countries may also benefit from a data-driven approach when it comes to vaccination.

Prior to the Phase 3 results from Covaxin and Covieshield without bridging studies, the rate at which India initiated the vaccination program did not match the rate of subsequent coverage.

Phase 3 results for covacin were recently published with a vaccine efficacy of 78% (95% CI: 61-88) for mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19 disease. The best time to fight the virus was when there were few infections in India while other countries were witnessing the second and third waves.

Instead of increasing the pace of vaccination, the country did not take any special steps to encourage foreign companies from outside to work with Indian manufacturers.

Supply constraints still exist, but expanding the age group to younger people without setting a definite date to start the process adds to the confusion.

Indians are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease at least 10 years earlier than Western patients. Adolescents with comorbidities should be included in the vulnerable group of vaccinations. The government should have prioritized vaccination in addition to the existing 45 years or more.

India’s response to a pandemic relies on an unscientific approach, a system that has never been built to meet the health needs of citizens’ Karol.

For example, one in three adults has hypertension. Nevertheless, the focus has been on increasing government spending to help reimburse complications caused by hypertension, ignoring its detection and treatment.

Similarly, over 60% of healthcare needs are met by the private sector. Still, there is no effort to change the patient base by building a reliable and powerful public health system.

By ignoring all data suggesting increased spending and treatment costs in private hospitals, treatment services are primarily outsourced to the private healthcare system.

In health emergencies like Covid-19, the private health system is abused, but it is rarely questioned that the government cannot prioritize public health.

Future method

For starters, the country was unable to maximize the potential of the NCDC and NIE people in managing Covid’s response. Scientists and public health professionals should be entrusted with full autonomy to manage the pandemic.

The offices of major scientific advisors made data access only yesterday (May 1st). Data from NCDCs and ICMRs, when available to Indian researchers, can provide useful analysis and valid reasoning to guide Covid policies.

India is proud of its computational skills and data analysis and is home to some of the best scientists in the world. Epidemiological evidence needs to be consistent with the results of genomic sequencing to stop the onslaught of the virus and prevent the spread of new mutants of concern.

India is a world leader in vaccination due to its strengths in microplanning and mobilization efforts. The WHO-NPSP and UNICEF expertise used to combat polio, measles and rubella should be used as part of a coalition to rapidly expand the scope of vaccination.

With specialists in every block in India, you can create a fully functional intensive care unit with enough oxygenated beds in every block-level hospital.

Isn’t it time to transform all block-level hospitals into 250-500 bed hospitals, depending on the population, and permanently hire all staff with the necessary qualifications and training? It’s also time to provide private sector amenities and salaries. Or is it comparable to the West?

Using evidence-based practices and guidelines and having well-trained workers is not a luxury, but it is an urgent need to meet the needs of the country’s public health.

(Giridhara R Babu is a professor of epidemiology at the Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI, Bangalore)