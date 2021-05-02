New Westminster police renewed vaccination plea after five police officers quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

New Westminster police chief wants to know why his police officers weren’t vaccinated after five police officers were forced to be isolated at work. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) exposure.

Secretary David Janssen said police officers were exposed while arresting a man who was later revealed to be COVID-positive on Thursday.

“I’m relatively confident that the police will be well — they wore their PPE and stuff,” he said.

read more: BC aims to vaccinate all first responders, teachers and childcare workers by mid-May.

“But I re-emphasized the frustration I’m feeling, the frustration that police officers are feeling. I’m not here for teachers and firefighters in the city, but they are just as hungry. I think you’re dissatisfied. “Re-in the same position. “

British Columbia immunizes front-line workers outside of age-based vaccine programs, with first responders, educators and childcare workers at the top of the priority list.

State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said about 15 percent of the vaccine supply has been directed to these groups in recent weeks.

















Henry added that the state started with COVID-19 hotspots such as Sally and aimed to vaccinate all three groups by mid-May before moving elsewhere in the state. It was.

In a statement, Fraser Health said New West police and firefighters would be vaccinated in the week of May 10.

“We recognize that first responders in our community want to receive vaccines as soon as possible and are working as quickly as possible to facilitate access for these individuals. “Health officials said.

“We prioritize areas with the highest COVID-19 infection rates and complete vaccinations according to public health risk assessments.”

Fraser Health said it had “substantially” completed police and firefighter exemptions at Sally, Delta, Tricities, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, Abbotsford, and the traffic police.

“From Whistler to Chilliwack, we are the only ones who know we are not vaccinated. They are police, firefighters and teachers,” Janssen said.

“It doesn’t seem to make sense to see small cities in large areas not vaccinated.”

read more: “Quite sweet”: First Sally teacher vaccinated against COVID-19

Jansen recently spoke with Fraser Health and said he understands the limited supply of vaccines and the problem of viral hotspots.

But he said it left the officers working in direct contact with the public at risk.

“(It) is not only a physical effect on you, but also an emotional effect,” he said.

“They have a family, they are ordinary people like all of us, they have emotions, and you go to another phone that can change your life in different ways. It’s hard to spend every day because I know. COVID. “

Janssen said his department is small, has about 200 staff, and vaccination should not put a heavy burden on the supply of Fraser Health.

