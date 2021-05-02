Orange County reports only 66 new coronavirus cases





Santa Ana, CA-Orange County reported only 66 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, killing an additional eight.

The number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals decreased from 113 to 106 on Friday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 22 to 27. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, Saturday figures have pushed the county’s total to 253,914 cases and 4,965 deaths since the pandemic began.

37.5% of ICU beds and 76% of ventilators were available in the county. The county continues to show an overall positive trend regarding pandemics. Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, told City News Service in response to Friday’s numbers. “Hospitalization has decreased. I’m happy to see that. But case rates and positive rates are basically flat. They go up and down by a tenth point a day.”

Demand for vaccines from county-operated sites has begun to decline, perhaps because people are looking to pharmacies and private health care providers, Kim said. According to Kim, it’s hard to say because there is no central database accessible to county officials to determine how shots are distributed. “As we’re starting to see a decline in schedules, we’ll start looking at what the phased out model looks like,” Kim said. “But we never leave. As long as someone wants a vaccine, we have a (distribution point) or mobile clinic.”

The county could be vaccinated more than next week, Kim said. “We have the feeling that it may grow, but we don’t know yet,” he said. “I’ve heard that our county doesn’t require a full drawdown, so counties like us who want more may be able to take advantage of the vaccine dose,” Kim said. ..

On Saturdays and Sundays, the county’s Super POD site at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, and Orange County Fairgrounds accepts walk-ins as well as those whose bookings have been confirmed. The weekly average of Orange County’s COVID-19 index, released Tuesday, remained in the orange layer of the state’s four-tier economic resumption system, but most people say that the three categories of the least restrictive yellow layer Meet two of them. Recent numbers. The county’s weekly average of adjusted daily case rates per 100,000 inhabitants improved from 2.8 to 2.6 last Tuesday. The overall test positive rate remained at 1.4%. The county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, increased from 1.7% to 1.9%. The county’s positive rate is targeted for the yellow layer, but the number of cases is still in the orange layer. To graduate to the yellow layer, the case rate must be less than 2 per 100,000. The county must maintain the tier metric for two weeks before graduating to a less restrictive level. On Sunday, the county will resume receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine after being suspended at the request of federal health authorities due to a rare case of blood clots in vaccinated patients. Dr. Clayton Chau, Chief Public Health Officer and Director of OCHCA, said he believes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “safe and effective” and that the risk of developing coagulation is rare. According to Chau, the county continues to test at the state average. The county average this week was 308.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. An additional 12,224 tests were recorded on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,669,312. — City News Service

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos