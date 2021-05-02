Corona Cheat Sheet: Everything you want to know, don’t be afraid to ask about the second wave-The New Indian Express

The pandemic raised many questions. We will give you answers to some of the most asked.

What does the percentage of vaccine efficacy mean?

A common misconception about the COVID-19 vaccine is its effectiveness. Eighty-one percent efficacy of covacin means that 19% of vaccinated people are more likely to be infected with COVID-19. At 90% effectiveness, there is only a 10% chance of getting a virus. However, the actual proportion of people vaccinated in clinical trials infected with the virus has dropped dramatically.

Do I need to quarantine after being vaccinated?

Okay. U.S. government guidelines allow fully vaccinated Americans not to be quarantined after contact with an infected person, but isolate them from a second shot for at least two weeks before being exposed to risk. It is recommended. Vaccines have been shown to prevent symptomatological illnesses. However, there is no evidence to prevent asymptomatic illness because asymptomatic people can be infected with the coronavirus.

Can the coronavirus spread through food or food packaging?

Of the more than 100 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, US health officials say there is no epidemiological evidence of virus-infected foods or food packaging.

How do you feel after receiving your second vaccination?

Probably worse. The reason is that the second jab amplifies the effect of the first dose and trains the body to recognize the coronavirus as a hostile outpatient. By then, the first dose has been used by your body to prepare a huge number of immune cells to infect the virus.

These cells respond to the second dose as if they were hostile invaders. Many COVID-19 vaccines produce antibody levels of 3,000 to 4,000. Therefore, booster-induced antibody levels are effective against mutants.

Does the absence of side effects mean that the vaccine is ineffective?

A Pfizer vaccine trial in the United States found that one in four COVID-19 patients did not develop side effects. One of the five patients had no side effects after receiving the second Moderna dose. Responses to vaccines, as well as responses to infections, vary from person to person. A strong vaccine response may mean that their inflammatory response is better, as their bodies have produced better protective immunity.

Do I still need to be vaccinated after getting COVID-19?

Okay. This is because the vaccine produces a stronger antibody response than the virus. No one knows how long a recovered patient will be protected from reinfection.

How can you identify allergies due to coronavirus infection in the current seasonal changes?

The symptoms of many seasonal flus are similar to those of mild COVID-19. Itchy runny nose or itchy watery eyes may mean that you have a seasonal allergy rather than an illness. A period of misery can provide great clues. If the symptoms are sudden, you are more likely to be infected with COVID-19.

Can COVID-19 cause diabetes?

New data suggests that it may be possible. One reason could be that the virus directly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It also infects oxygen-supplying blood vessels. The virus can also infect other organs involved in blood sugar regulation, such as the intestines, which interferes with the body’s ability to break down glucose.

How does COVID-19 affect heart health?

Evidence is unknown, but people with existing heart problems appear to be at higher risk of being infected with the virus than in fresh cases. The drawback of the study is that only heart scans from infected people were studied. Researchers take into account factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, poverty, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and previous heart attacks.

Does COVID-19 affect the brain?

Surprising evidence published in The Lancet Psychiatry suggests that one-third of COVID-19 survivors have brain disease or other mental illness. By evaluating data on 236,379 COVID-19 patients, researchers found that within 6 months of infection, 34% were diagnosed with neurological or psychological conditions. Anxiety and mood disorders were the most common. The minority had cerebral hemorrhage, stroke or dementia.

Can I exercise while using a face mask?

Face masks affect breathing, so experts advise people to focus on the length of the exercise routine rather than the intensity of exercise. This does not mean that you can exercise without a mask. Choose the best mask-N95 is better because it provides 95% protection against fine particles.

Researchers have found that wearing a cloth mask while running hard on a treadmill reduces duration by 14% and reduces the maximum amount of oxygen the body uses during exercise by 29%. Stepping it up caused shortness of breath and claustrophobia.

Doctors advise that it is better to slowly and gradually resume exercise therapy to adapt to more intense sessions, rather than jumping into intense activity while wearing a mask.

Does the mask cause CO2 poisoning?

Wearing a mask can be uncomfortable, but it certainly does not cause oxygen deficiency or carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning. The wearer may rebreath a small amount of CO2 from a loosely attached cloth or surgical mask. However, this is quickly and easily eliminated by the body’s respiratory and metabolic systems.

How much care should a person infected with COVID-19 need to be after discharge?

10 days is an important window. Recent findings from a peer-reviewed study show that Covid-19 patients were 40 to 60 percent more likely to be readmitted or died within 10 days of discharge compared to other patients. Nine percent died within two months and one-fifth returned to hospital.

Can COVID-19 be fatal after recovery?

Studies show that long-term patients with COVID-19 are more likely to die within 6 months of infection.

Does an empty middle seat on an aircraft reduce the chance of infection?

According to one study, it is 23 to 57 percent effective. It is now well known that the virus is transmitted by droplets less than 6 feet and by aerosols via airborne transmission during long journeys.

Over 20 million years of lives have been lost around the world. is that true?

Okay. On average, everyone who died of COVID-19 lost 16 years of life. The study analyzed information on more than 1.2 million people in 81 countries who died from the virus in 12 countries as of January 6, 2021.

(The information published here is collected from peer-reviewed international studies, prominent medical publications, and the advice of medical professionals, as data from India is scarce or unverifiable.)