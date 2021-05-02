Thousands of delights attend the Wuhan Music Festival





In the warm conditions of the first day of the five-day May Day, national holidays in cities in central China danced, bounced, and shouted with joy when some of their favorite acts went on stage. The festival is back in Wuhan after being online only last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Organizer representatives told Reuters that the number of people was limited this year, adding that about 11,000 people attended on Saturday. Barriers were installed in front of each stage and guards limited the number of those areas. Some spectators wore masks, but many did not. The Wuhan people, who first appeared in COVID-19, overcame strict restrictions of more than two months during the world’s first blockade by the coronavirus. Since then, official data show that the city is almost completely virus-free. And the general trend in the last few months in the country, where only a few sporadic outbreaks have been reported, has greatly eased China’s fear of the virus. “Last year we suffered from the coronavirus (in Wuhan),” said Gao Yuchen, a 23-year-old student living in Wuhan. “It wasn’t easy to get to today’s place. People here have paid a lot of effort and money (because of the virus), so I decided to stay here (festival). I’m very excited, “Gao said. The two-day event will bring together famous domestic singers and lesser-known domestic singers and bands on three stages in Wuhan’s Garden Expo Park. The sister’s “Strawberry Music Festival” event is taking place during the holidays in other cities, including Beijing. Participants came from Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, to Wuhan from all over the country like 29-year-old Zhang Honghai. “This is the first outdoor event like this,” Zhang said. “I really like the atmosphere.” Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 13 cases the day before, state health officials said Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections that occurred abroad. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in mainland China is currently 90,671, and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636, most of them in Wuhan. According to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday, China vaccinated COVID-19 approximately 11.6 million times on Friday, with a total of more than 265 million doses.

