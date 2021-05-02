Studies Link Cardiac Rhythm Disorders With Fish Oil Supplements

According to a new analysis by the European Society of Cardiology, omega 3 supplements are associated with an increased likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation in people with high blood pressure.

The findings were published in the European Heart Journal-Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

“Fish oil supplements are currently indicated for patients with elevated plasma triglycerides to reduce cardiovascular risk,” said study author Dr. Salvatore Carbon of Virginia Commonwealth University. ..

“Due to the high prevalence of high triglycerides in the population, they can generally be prescribed. Notably, low doses of omega-3 fatty acids are available over-the-counter without the need for a prescription. I will. “

Several clinical trials suggest that omega-3 fatty acids may be associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, the most common disorder of cardiac rhythm. People with disabilities are five times more likely to have a stroke.

These studies tested different formulations of omega 3 fatty acids at different doses. Therefore, the authors conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials to answer the question of whether fish oil is consistently associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation.

The analysis included five randomized controlled trials investigating the effects of omega-3 fatty acid supplementation on cardiovascular outcomes.

Participants had elevated triglycerides and were at high risk for cardiovascular disease or had established cardiovascular disease. A total of 50,277 patients received fish oil or placebo and were followed for 2 to 7.4 years. The dose of fish oil varied from 0.84g to 4g per day.

Researchers found that omega 3 fatty acid supplementation was associated with a significantly increased risk of atrial fibrillation compared to placebo, with an incidence ratio of 1.37 (95% confidence interval 1.22-1.54; p & lt; 0.001). I found that.

“Our study suggests that fish oil supplements are associated with a significantly higher risk of atrial fibrillation in patients at high cardiovascular risk,” said Dr. Carbone.

“One clinical trial has shown beneficial cardiovascular effects of supplements, but the risk of atrial fibrillation is especially high in individuals who are prone to cardiac dysrhythmia, and such drugs are prescribed or purchased over-the-counter. Sometimes you need to consider it, “Carbone added. (ANI)

