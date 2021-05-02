Top Doctor of the Future Wearing Face Masks in Ireland After the Pandemic

During the pandemic, wearing masks has become very common and is likely to continue long after Covid-19 is considered a problem, top doctors say.

Dr. Liz Kingston, talking to the Irish mirror, believes that the concept of wearing a mask remains popular even when the population is fully vaccinated.

However, senior UL instructors believe that masks are likely to remain a legal requirement until most of the country is vaccinated.

She said when asked if masking would be more common. “Yes, absolutely. I think there will be a fundamental change in people’s reactions during the flu, viral, and cold seasons. Wear masks in winter, especially during the flu season. I think there will be more people. I think we are very well adapted to wearing masks. I think this is definitely what we see now. The future.







Currently, HSE guidelines state that masks should be worn in public transport, stores and other indoor environments. This is the law. If you refuse to wear a mask, you may be fined or denied admission if you do not wear a mask.

Face covers should also be worn in crowded workplaces, places of worship, and busy outdoor spaces where many people gather.

So far, Gardai has fined 382 for 80 euros each for not wearing a face cover.

Dr. Kingston believes that the legal requirement to wear a mask in the future is closely linked to the development of the Irish vaccination program.

“In fact, it’s hard to know when masks aren’t legally required. I think what we’re trying to achieve is that the majority of people are vaccinated, so it’s very Immunization Program Increasing vaccinations in the population will allow us to reassess our policies surrounding mask wear. It is always about risk assessment.

“I think so too, but I think many of them result in personal choices and personal decisions about wearing masks. I think some people continue to choose to wear masks as a precautionary measure. It’s been a long time. It’s my own feeling. “

Although not a legal requirement, it is advisable to wear a mask or face cover if it is difficult to stay 2 meters away from a person in a medical setting (hospital, general practitioner, care facility, nursing home, dentist’s office). Covid is at increased risk in crowded areas and busy outdoor spaces with lots of people.







But this week, the government began to open the country, and the fact that Covid was less infected in outdoor spaces encouraged more outdoor activities.

However, while it is true that it is safer to be outdoors, Dr. Kingston calls on people to take some care and avoid complacency.

“Once again, the whole problem is to maintain that distance. Sometimes you think you can maintain a social distance just because you’re outdoors. Often it’s not. It’s very crowded. You may be in place and wear a mask there, which is really important in outdoor settings.

“We have to remember that there are many people who have not been vaccinated yet, as only about 25% of the population is vaccinated. When wearing a mask, We’re thinking, so we really need to remember that. Two things.

“1) Avoid the risk of being exposed to the virus if another person is infected. 2) Reduce the risk of being infected by another person if they are infected.

“We can’t be vigilant about wearing masks, especially this Bank Holiday weekend, as the majority of the population is unvaccinated,” she adds.

Dr. Kingston is an authority in her field, looking at her widely published study of hand hygiene practices in healthcare professionals.

She also leads a team of experts in the design of the first interdisciplinary module for infection prevention and control in healthcare in the Midwestern region of Ireland.

Interested in research on hand hygiene, infection prevention, disease control, etc., she is better than most of the time to provide an accurate summary of what is needed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr. Kingston emphasized the importance of hand disinfection in terms of simple advice to prevent a similar surge seen earlier this year.







“I think we really need to remember hand hygiene and hand washing. Touching the face with contaminated hands is always risky. Always remember the basic infection control principles for hand washing. If so, I think it’s very important. It’s useful and very important.

“Other places are as simple as using tissue when coughing or sneezing, covering your mouth, and properly disposing of tissue. These are really the basic principles of infection control. That’s what we do. Is something to remember and I’m wondering what can help.

“Awareness of hand hygiene and hand washing is much higher now. Again, I think this will continue. It’s great to see. Hand sanitizers in public spaces, supermarkets, shops, etc. It’s great to see it used a lot. Hairdressers, etc. It’s great to see and it’s really important so I hope it continues. “

Following the recent surge in the Covid case, Dr. Ronan Glynn reminded people on Friday about the dangers of meeting in large spaces.

“The virus remains a threat, and it’s important to stay alert and vigilant for the next few weeks, especially for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet or who are particularly vulnerable,” Grin said. I will.

“The important thing to do when society reopens is to continue to risk-assess your choices and the environment. Just because something is optional doesn’t mean it’s safe. There are still risks associated with a closed space or closed space. If you feel uncomfortable or overcrowded, stay away. Protect yourself and your family to friends and loved ones. Please encourage us to continue with the basic measures for. “

Dr. Kingston did not want the country to return to the January situation and shared some of the most important steps people still need to be vigilant in terms of practical advice on wearing masks.

“One of the most important aspects of wearing a mask is to avoid touching the front of the mask because we are thinking about the risks involved when wearing the mask. The biggest risk is actually Is when touching the front. Mask, and it can happen inadvertently.

“It’s very important to wash your hands before and after putting on and taking off the mask. Of course, it’s also important not to touch the front of the mask. Another way to remember on a bank holiday weekend Here’s what to do: Wear the mask properly and don’t let the mask fall around your chin.

“I think that’s really the most important aspect. Think about risk. Failure to maintain physical distance increases risk. So you need to consider that, especially if you’re outdoors this weekend. There is. If you can’t maintain a social distance of 2 meters, you need to wear a mask. “