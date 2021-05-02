CRH doctors uncover common COVID-19 vaccine myths

LHealth officials say myths and misinformation about COVID-19 are one of the biggest obstacles to boosting demand for shots.

Dr. Raymond Lee Kaiser, medical director of hospital care physicians at Columbus Regional Health and the first COVID-19 vaccination in Bartholomew County, said some common myths about vaccines and why people I talked to the Republic about whether I recommend vaccination. Raise their sleeves and get vaccinated.

Myth: COVIThe D-19 vaccine changes my DNA.

A: “Absolutely not. There is no data to show that. For some reason I am confident in saying that. First of all, in Pfizer and Moderna (vaccine), they are actually Are messenger RNA vaccines. Therefore, they cannot be integrated into DNA. In fact, there is no enzyme available in this particular virus or this particular vaccine and it can be turned into DNA that can incorporate it … (Johnson & Johnson) Even in AstraZeneca, a so-called DNA vaccine that we don’t use … they contain small DNA strands, but their DNA never reaches the nucleus. Basically It stores DNA. Therefore, this DNA becomes what is called the cytoplasm of the cell. It is a kind of factory …. When it is there, it is converted to messenger RNA and then to protein. Therefore, even with the so-called DNA vaccine, it is practically impossible to incorporate it into our own DNA. “

Myth: I have been infected with COVID-19 and have recovered, so I don’t need to be vaccinated.

A: “Vaccination is recommended. There is concern that innate immunity, that is, the immunity obtained by actually being infected with the virus, may begin to decline over time … (in research). There are some signs that it begins to decline over time, but when we tracked these people (but) enrolled in vaccine trials, we saw that they had a fairly persistent immune response. It seems, but it’s diminishing. But what we’ve seen is this 90+ effectiveness, even now when these participants are talking three or six months after they leave. So … I tell people that vaccines are certainly quite effective against early viruses. Vaccines also have at least decent efficacy against some new variants. I don’t know if your innate immunity will have a sufficient effect on you against these new variants coming out. So, fortunately, I personally have a virus that I didn’t have. Even if I have, I want a vaccine, hoping that it will provide me with additional protection as the virus continues to mutate and new variations emerge. “

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility and miscarriage.

“Fortunately, there are now some very robust data that say it’s definitely not … Unfortunately, we’re from patients who are pregnant and infected with the actual virus, not the vaccine. What I knew was that there were no signs of increased miscarriage or infertility. Fortunately, the exact same proteins we are giving you (with the vaccine) are those people by the virus itself. Neither your body’s antibodies to the protein nor the protein causes problems with pregnancy. However, an infected unhappy pregnant woman can become a serious illness in the absence of other risk factors. It was very clear that there was a high risk of becoming pregnant. Pregnancy itself is a risk factor for serious illness …. We tracked more than 35,000 women (V-safe) who were vaccinated during pregnancy, the data In fact, it was just released this week and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This gave us very reassuring data that there were no signs of a safety signal. Therefore, there were no signs of miscarriage. There were no signs of miscarriage. There were no signs of abnormal fetal outcomes or baby problems. They actually showed that vaccinated women were probably less likely to feel discomfort at the injection site. It was said that it was high, but interestingly, it is unlikely that more common side effects such as fever will occur. Bad cold and (muscle pain). “

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine contains miscarriage fetal tissue

A: “I’m not making my own vaccine, but I can tell you from everything I’ve seen that I’ve read. They contain fetal material. There are no signs at all. So I’m very sure it’s not happening. I personally didn’t want to be vaccinated in such a situation, and with everything I’ve seen I absolutely got the vaccine because I scrutinized their submissions to (Food and Drug Administration). None of the available vaccines contain fetal cells. “

Myth: COVID-19 vaccine was too early to be safe

A: “The technology to develop this vaccine, especially the messenger RNA vaccine, has actually existed for about 20 years, so that part isn’t really new. It’s a really almost disease-free technology. … they used it in other situations, especially in the treatment of cancer, so turning that technology into vaccine production wasn’t a daunting task. Once used to making cars, You can think of it as an automobile factory that suddenly said, “I need to learn how to make a truck.” Turning the factory around and making trucks is not a big leap. So it wasn’t really difficult. The only difference is that I have never actually used the messenger RNA vaccine before. … The trial (vaccine maker) conducted was by no means a small trial. Comparing this with other medicines, the trials they conducted are considered large-scale trials of any drug. So they definitely didn’t cut the corner. They used an absolutely appropriate number of patients. They watched them carefully. And really this was a strong effort by government scientists to provide as much support as possible to do these things quickly, but there was never a rush process. “