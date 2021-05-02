The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is effective, but not absolutely certain, experts warn

Healthcare professionals warn that public health measures must continue to be adhered to even when the COVID-19 vaccine is given for the first time. Otherwise, you risk getting infected and being hospitalized for serious illness.

They say that although the initial dose significantly reduces the risk of infection and hospitalization, a small number of people are still infected and have severe symptoms and are therefore placed in the intensive care unit.

Omar Khan, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto, said they may have been in contact with the new coronavirus two weeks before the “minimum” time it took for the vaccine to work.

“That means your immune system didn’t have enough time to build defensive immunity to stop the appearance of severe illness,” Khan said.

See | How protected is it after the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine? :

Within weeks of the first dose, Kahn said he would begin developing antibodies to fight COVID-19.

About a month later, our immune system improved these antibodies to enhance protection against infections and severe illnesses. Over time, our immune system develops a type of memory that will begin producing antibodies again when it comes into contact with the virus in the future.

After shot 1 and before shot 2 #COVID I have a patient who was admitted to the ICU. .. You will not be vaccinated until you are fully vaccinated. There is a significant delay between shots 1. 2. Clear communication from public health leaders on how to make black and white shots yourself will help. & Mdash;@drmwarner

Recent clinical trials support this timeline. For example, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine is 68.5% one week after participants receive their first dose. New England Journal of Medicine Study Released on April 22nd.

After two weeks, its effectiveness increases to 92.6 percent.Other studies suggest Moderna follows a similar trend..

Another study In Scotland, a single dose of AstraZeneca was found to reduce hospitalization by 68% in a week. After a month, the effect of reducing hospitalization increased to 88%.

However, new concerns also pose additional risks. Antibodies that people develop from current vaccines are not very efficient at stopping infection from mutated versions of the original new coronavirus strain, Khan said.

He said that if someone has an underlying medical condition, they are also more likely to develop a severe COVID-19-related illness.

“Hand washing, physical distance, and wearing a mask are still important,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, on Friday, even after receiving her first dose.

The second vaccination reminds the immune system of how it reacts to COVID-19 and strengthens its protection.

Canadians can expect a second dose at longer intervals than in other countries, such as the United States, about four months after the first dose, Khan said. However, it was strategically done to immunize a population large enough to reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Christian Hasse, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Health, said, “We will extend the interval between doses of the vaccine to give the first dose to as many arms as possible, with the first dose being a strong and sustained level from COVID-19. I realized that I would maintain protection. ”

“We also found that people had to follow public health advice after receiving their first dose.”