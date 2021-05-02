Brood X: Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge 17 years underground





Movies about invading insects have scared movie fans for decades.But now, what is called a periodical, the actual invasion of insects cicada Its huge size and range will embarrass Hollywood. In the next few weeks along the east coast and the Midwest, the cicadas will emerge from the ground, peel, participate in a month-long mating ritual, climb trees and sing a loud mating song of 100 decibels. Make a scene of. Same strength as a rock drill. “This is a pretty big event: trillions of cicadas are emerging, singing, calling and talking about finding friends in the backyard,” said Jessica Ware, an entomologist at the American Museum of Natural History. The doctor says. He told Jeff Berardelli, a meteorologist and climate expert on CBS News. In the United States, there are more than 12 known herds of cicadas, categorized by the time they emerge from the ground together. Brood X is considered one of the biggest and looks like a clockwork every 17 years. “I don’t think the cicadas themselves know anything. I think some of them are wired. Therefore, there is a series of biochemical cascades in which hormones move up and down to trigger triggers. Soil levels and temperatures are 64 degrees when there are certain hormones, it’s time, “Wear said. When cicadas come out, time is not on their side. Ware said they were on a “short watch” — about three or four weeks to find a companion and lay their eggs before they died. “If you spent your entire boyhood underground for 17 years and then it would take three or four weeks to do all the work,” she said. The excitement for cicadas can be scary for some humans. But don’t worry about the garments: they don’t chew or sting. “They don’t really hurt humans. They don’t even hurt your garden so much,” Ware said. “Their goal is to really find each other, mate, and create the next generation of cicadas.” They do not threaten us, but humans do. Urban sprawl and overexploitation have destroyed the entire cicada population. Also, due to the warm climate, periodic cicadas appear a week to a month earlier than they were decades ago. Ware said they might further reduce the number of years they stay underground. But more positively, cicadas will be a feast for many other creatures of nature, as well as brave humans. “They are great sources of protein, do you know? I’m excited to eat some cicadas. I think this is a beautiful blessing. A treasure trove, a source of food,” said Ware. ..

..





