Diabetic men are at increased risk of death from Covid-19, findings





Previous research We have found that people with diabetes are about two to three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people without diabetes. However, Recent research has discovered Differences in association between certain phenotypes of diabetes and complications and complications.

PTI But now, larger studies show that more advanced diabetic men and the elderly are at increased risk of dying when infected with the new coronavirus. Survey results Survey results, Release According to the journal Diabetologia, diabetics are 28% more likely to die of Covid-19 than women, while diabetics over the age of 65 are more than three times more likely to die than diabetics under that age. Was shown. People with tougher courses #diabetes Prognosis is poor # COVID-19 pairs of people on a milder course: discoveries from living systematic reviews and meta-analyses. @ddz_info @LeibnizWGL @DiabResearch @HHU_de @ SabrinaSchlesi2 https://t.co/yJq1VU0g5R @EASDnews @ClinMedJournals pic.twitter.com/O2UeZaPE9P -Diabetes (@DiabetologiaJnl) April 29, 2021 A team of researchers at the German Diabetes Center at the Leibniz Diabetes Research Center in Düsseldorf, Heinrich Heine University, said that for every five years of age, the relative risk of Covid-19-related death in diabetics increased by 43%. Germany.

PTI For the study, the team conducted 22 studies from Asian, North American and European countries and a systematic review and meta-analysis of 17,687 people... The study also found that patients using insulin to control diabetes were 75% more likely to die of Covid-19, whereas patients treating diabetes with metformin were treated with Covid-19. We found that we were 50% less likely to die. There was no clear association between smoking, overweight, obesity and Covid-19-related risk of death or severity of illness...

Getty Images “”Male gender, old age, some pre-existing conditions, and insulin use are potential indicators of a more advanced course of diabetes and are associated with an increased risk of Covid-19-related mortality and severity. I did.Diabetes and SARS-CoV-2 infectionMeanwhile, the use of metformin was associated with a reduced risk of death, “said lead author Sabrina Schlesinger in a statement. ICMR publishes guidelines for diabetics Survey results the next day Indian Medical Research Council Said in FAQ “People with diabetes are not at high risk of getting infected, but they are more likely to get more serious illnesses and have worse outcomes.”

BCCL The ICMR advised that you follow your diet and exercise routine (wherever possible), take your medication regularly, and test your sugar content frequently to manage your diabetes. When diabetics get sick, they may need to monitor their blood sugar levels frequently and adjust medications such as insulin, a small amount of food, and proper fluids, he said. The ICMR guidelines advised patients to take all prescribed medications on a regular basis, but Covid-19 is known to be harmful to patients with heart failure and may increase the risk of kidney damage. Warned against painkillers such as ibuprofen, which are known to exacerbate. Disclaimer: The purpose of the article is not to provide medical advice. Talk to your healthcare professional if you or anyone around you is showing any symptoms.

