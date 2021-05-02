According to experts, the Covid vaccine safety system has gaps that can miss unexpected side effects.

Rapid detection of some ultra-rare blood coagulation reactions COVID-19 vaccine Recipients have demonstrated the power of the federal warning system for vaccine safety issues, but experts are concerned that the blind spots in the program can interfere with the detection of other unexpected side effects.

Before the pandemic began, the Food and Drug Administration reduced the program used to track adverse events during and after the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Brighton Collaboration, a non-profit global vaccine safety network.

“When Covid hit, it was purely unlucky between the systems,” said Chen, who helped create an existing US vaccine safety system for nearly 30 years at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA officials have confirmed that some data analysis will not begin for weeks or months, but said the government is monitoring vaccine responses with “state-of-the-art” systems.

“The FDA and CDC have a strong safety and efficacy monitoring system for monitoring the Covid-19 vaccine, which is licensed for emergency use in the United States,” FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco said electronically. I am writing by email.

Complete coverage of coronavirus outbreaks

There is no doubt that the national vaccine surveillance system worked as expected this spring when it identified an abnormal case. Thrombus combined with decreased platelet count With 15 people who received Johnson & Johnson One Shot Covid-19 VaccineSaid Dr. Jesse Goodman, a former FDA Chief Scientist. Three people have died.

“The good news for a very rare event is that it pops up in VAERS,” Goodman said in a phone call with reporters. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System It has been jointly operated by the FDA and CDC since 1990.

However, other potentially dangerous and unexpected reactions to vaccines are VAERS, a system that is believed to miss many potential side effects, and Vaccination safety data link And CDC’s new phone-based tracking program, v-safe.

“This is a collection of different systems that collect data,” said Dr. Catherine Yee, a biologist and epidemiologist who specializes in vaccine monitoring at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare. “It’s worth mentioning that it’s not as good as it can be.”

Relation

Although the Vaccine Safety Datalink was highly regarded, according to CDC officials, data from nine hospital systems targeting 12 million people did not include sufficient vaccination. In addition, v-safe registrations were lower than expected, with approximately 6 million people registered by the end of March, accounting for only 6.4% of those vaccinated at that time.

In other words About 100 million Americans Experts say KHN has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the United States continues to rely on the patchwork network of vaccine monitoring systems, which may prevent it from monitoring a sufficient population. Told.

“I’m very worried about this,” said Goodman, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) and is now a professor of infectious diseases at Georgetown University. “I think we should look at reports on all these vaccines. It was promised four months ago that it was happening.”

The three vaccines used in the United States (manufactured by Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) have been shown to be safe and effective during clinical trials of tens of thousands of volunteers.

However, even the best exams, if they occur only outside a particular group or time frame, are not large enough to catch all the questions, especially the rare ones. It is important to track side effects after the vaccine has been distributed throughout the population to ensure not only safety but also public confidence. This is an initiative known as Pharmacovigilance.

Vaccine safety experts from the FDA Rapid immunization safety monitoring network after license acquisition, Or PRISM, long regarded as the mainstay of surveillance.

“Before PRISM, we felt like a dark age,” said Steve Anderson, head of the FDA’s Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology. 2016 workshop.. “When PRISM came out, it was really a game changer for us.”

download NBC News App To completely cover the outbreak of coronavirus

PRISM has associated four major health insurance policies in different parts of the country with eight state immunization registries. During the H1N1 pandemic, it was used to detect signals for three adverse events that may be associated with the vaccine and to rule out two and one that are not related. Guillain-Barré Syndrome, That is.

The system contains records of nearly 40 million people, said Daniel Salmon, a former vaccine safety officer at the National Vaccine Program Office. Having a large record of vaccinated people “really drives your ability to understand what is happening,” he said.

Reused for drug safety, PRISM currently contains data for approximately 60 million people, but has not been used to track vaccine responses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Salmon, who oversaw the safety monitoring of the H1N1 vaccine, said.

“We used PRISM, tested it in crisis situations and operated it for 10 years,” he said. “I was really surprised when it wasn’t used on the Covid-19. That’s why we made it.”

New system called Biologics efficacy and safety system, or BEST, Launched in 2017, it is only recently that we have begun weekly data monitoring of 15 pre-designated adverse events among Medicare recipients. According to FDA spokesman Capobianco, it will be expanded to include commercial databases by the end of June.

There is no person in charge. A person in charge is required.

She added that the investigation into possible rare cases associated with the J & J vaccine began in mid-April and will be expanded in the coming weeks.

An FDA official said the PRISM feature was built into BEST, which can look at data for 100 million people. Experts told KHN that it was not widely used to monitor post-vaccination effects, but Capo Bianco said, “We disagree.”

“BEST is built as a state-of-the-art active monitoring system,” she writes.

The concern is that the authorities are heavily dependent on VAERS. This is a “passive” system that relies on reports from patients and healthcare providers to flag issues that may or may not be related to post-vaccination shots. Robust “active” monitoring systems can search large numbers of patient care records to compare the incidence of adverse events in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

In addition, some vaccine safety experts have pointed to a clear lack of authority in the region.Trump administration Shut down NVPO, A federal agency with expertise in monitoring vaccine safety, integrated into an infectious disease-focused government agency.

As a result, surveillance of the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine has been fragmented among federal agencies, said Salmon, who currently directs the Vaccine Safety Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. ..

“There is no person in charge,” he said. “I need a person in charge.”

Biden administration officials praised the country’s vaccine surveillance system, noting that it had flagged the Johnson & Johnson issue within weeks of the vaccine’s deployment. Federal authorities have suspended distribution to evaluate additional cases and next steps.They were helped by that fact European regulators have found a similar problem With another vaccine.

“VAERS worked as intended in this case,” said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, head of the CDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force.

That’s true, said Dr. Stephen Black, co-director of the Global Vaccine Data Network. Still, he said there was room for improvement, especially more funding and better cooperation.

“This is a way to protect our population,” Black said. “Whether it’s a flu vaccine or a covid vaccine, we need a viable and powerful system. Just because we think it’s safe doesn’t mean we don’t need a system to support that opinion.”

follow us NBC Health on twitter & Facebook