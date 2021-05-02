Coronavirus: Israeli and Chilean incidents warn us

At this time, what vaccines available for SARS-CoV-2 do, and all of them work very well, protect us by preventing the development of a serious form of Covid-19. is. Even if they do just that, there are already many.

Vaccines undoubtedly significantly reduce the viral load in vaccinated people.

However, none of the vaccines developed so far have been shown to completely prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Even those who have already had a full vaccination schedule long enough for the vaccine to be most effective will be infected and infect the disease at a much lower rate than those who are not vaccinated. There is a possibility.

“Israel case”

A good example is Israel, which has decided to tackle the virus through a mass vaccination strategy. It has 9 million inhabitants and has already been vaccinated more than 11 million times. Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated has received at least one vaccination, and many have completed both vaccinations.

With such high levels of vaccination, the country is easing quarantine measures. The strategy worked for them. As of the end of January 2021, there were over 8,500 new infections daily, but the average number of infections over the past few days was just over 110.

And the number of infected and dead people who develop the serious symptoms of the disease has dropped dramatically. In Israel, there are days when no one dies in Covid-19.

However, nearly one million people refuse vaccination.

“In the case of Chile”

Chile was another country that decided to follow a strategy similar to Israel. Over 8 million of the total population of 19 million are vaccinated, and the country with the highest vaccination rate is said to be the second largest in the world after Israel.

However, despite this high vaccination rate, the results are bleak.

Many days, it has exceeded 6,500 infections, almost three times as many as the worst-case pandemic. Before even the vaccine. When it was possible to fight the coronavirus only by means of quarantine.

How can you understand it? Do you have an explanation?

To do. This very high infection rate is explained by the fact that traditional measures to avoid infection have been significantly relaxed in this country. Chileans have lost their fear of the coronavirus. And this is the result.

What we have to learn

In this sense, the lessons of countries like Chile are very clear.

Therefore, you should be vaccinated with all the required amount of vaccine and continue to take precautions even if enough time has passed for the vaccine to provide maximum protection. Because it can be infected. And once vaccinated, you won’t get a serious illness, but you can get infected.

Also, keep in mind that there are many unanswered questions about vaccines.

I don’t know how long it will be protected. Some pharmaceutical companies have already warned that a third dose will be needed about eight months after the second dose, as a significant reduction in antibody levels has been observed in people who have been vaccinated for a long time.

We also do not know if SARS-CoV-2 can develop vaccine escape variants. Unfortunately, it can occur where there are as many infected people as in India. From there, escape mutants can be scattered around the world, and if that happens, you’ll have to start over. Drugs need to develop new vaccines.

With SARS-CoV-2, you can get into a flu-like situation. Occasionally, re-vaccination is required, and at regular intervals, more deadly mutants that increase mortality may appear.

Flu lesson

We are confident in developing an effective vaccine in such a short period of time. I want to believe that the end of the tunnel is near. But the reality can be different.

Think about what happened to the flu

In 1940, influenza vaccines began to be developed under the guidance of Thomas Francis and Jonas Salk, who will develop a vaccine against polio a few years later. Two years later, an effective bivalent vaccine against influenza A and B viruses became available.

However, despite such early advances, today we must continue to develop different vaccines each year so that we can fight different variants of the virus.

The fight against the flu is far from it and won’t win. And some of the best experts on this subject warn that the next few years could be a very serious flu epidemic.

The relationship with SARS-CoV-2 can develop in much the same way. Various more or less deadly waves can last for years, and we need to develop vaccines against escape variants (and vaccinate ourselves with them) more or less continuously. And it’s important to remember that this coronavirus is more deadly and contagious than the majority of influenza strains.

Thanks to the vaccine, you can get rid of the smallpox virus. It was an extraordinary achievement. You can also use them to control most infections.

But we can’t forget that no matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t get an effective vaccine against the AIDS virus. The AIDS virus is still in us and has already killed more than 33 million people.

Also, no effective vaccine against malaria was available. It is one of the diseases that killed more people and brought millions of infected people a very difficult life.

The AIDS virus and Plasmodium malaria that cause malaria have always been able to escape the vaccine.

It’s too early to know what happens to SARS-CoV-2, but we don’t like it, but we need to keep in mind that it can stay.

