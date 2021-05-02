Fitness: COVID is studying another sign that exercise is a drug

“We found that consistently meeting physical activity guidelines was strongly associated with lower odds for severe COVID-19 in infected adults,” the research team said. Photo by John Nasca / Reuters file

Article content What started as a catchphrase has become an undeniable move. Physical activity is prescribed by more and more doctors as a preventative measure for heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, depression, type 2 diabetes, breast and colon cancer. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in April It provided another important example of why exercise is medicine. “Consistently meeting physical activity guidelines was found to be strongly associated with severely reduced odds. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Among infected adults, “said a team of researchers led by Robert Salis of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in California. It has already been accepted Exercise boosts immunity And active individuals are less susceptible to viral infections and inflammation, both of which are characteristic of COVID-19. However, until recently, there was little data linking the healthy effects of exercise to a reduced risk of life-threatening consequences for COVID-19. Looking for an answer, Sallis and his team confirmed the health records of 48,440 people who were positive for COVID-19 and who were also patients in the Southern California healthcare system who regularly collect data on exercise habits.

Article content Using previously collected exercise data, researchers classified each COVID-positive patient’s level of physical activity into one of three categories: consistently meeting physical activity guidelines (150 per week). Exercise for more than a minute), consistently inactive (0-10 minutes) per week) or some activity (11-149 minutes per week). Comparing physical activity to hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, and death, new insights into the effects of exercise on the severity of COVID-19, including age, race, gender, and medical history of all patients I was able to do it. Symptomatology. “People who consistently meet physical activity guidelines (more than 150 minutes of exercise per week) are hospitalized, admitted to the ICU, or more than those who are not consistently or doing something. The likelihood of death associated with COVID-19 was low. ” researcher.

Article content A more detailed analysis showed a 2.26-fold increase in the probability of hospitalization for those who were inactive consistently compared to those who exercised for 150 minutes a week. For those who did some activity, the probability of needing treatment was higher than that of the most active, but less than that of the least active. They were 1.89 times more likely to be hospitalized than the most active patients in the study. “Consistent inactivity is more severe than any of the underlying medical conditions and risk factors identified by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), except for age and history of organ transplantation. COVID-19 It is worth noting that it was a stronger risk factor for outcomes, “said Salis and his team. “In fact, lack of physical activity is the strongest risk of all consequences compared to commonly cited modifiable risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. It was a factor. “

Article content Only 6.4% of the study subjects continued exercising for more than 150 minutes a week, and 14.4% said they exercised less than 10 minutes a week. The rest of the group was categorized into the “some activity” group. The group’s average body mass index was 31.2, which is the lower limit of the overweight category, with an average age of 47 years. Of those surveyed, 61.9% were women. Regarding the number of severe cases of COVID-19, 8.6% were hospitalized, 2.4% were hospitalized in the ICU, and 1.6% died. In light of these breakthrough results, it is ironic that physical activity is one of the most altered lifestyle habits since the onset of the pandemic. Gyms and recreation centers were closed around the world for weeks or months during all three waves of the pandemic. Outdoor exercise Some studies that have been significantly reduced show that fewer people exercise 150 minutes a week than ever before. And public health and government officials reaffirming the health benefits of exercising 150 minutes a week, despite prioritizing the launch of some recreational options after the first wave last spring. Is too few.

