The virus is rampant inside Alaska, putting a strain on Fairbanks hospitals.





Dr. Angelique Clamires, Chief Medical Officer of the Main Healthcare Systems in Fairbanks, Alaska, began a monthly coronavirus briefing in April, believing that the March meeting would be the last. But in the midst of a surge in new incidents in the state, one of the country’s worst surges, Dr. Ramirez was frank about her past assessments. “I was wrong,” she said. The Fairbanks metropolitan area, with a population of nearly 100,000, is the second largest in Alaska and the largest within the state’s vast interior.according to New York Times Database, Number of new coronavirus cases in Fairbanks-occupied autonomous regions, North Star has risen 253% in the last two weeks. The positive rate doubled from March to about 10%, doubling from 5% to about 10%, reaching a record number of hospitalizations at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in the region. “This place is on fire for Covid,” Dr. Barb Clayton, a physician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, said at a meeting. Experts don’t know what’s causing the surge, Low vaccination rate It certainly plays a role. 36% of Alaska is fully vaccinated, with more than 50% in some districts, while only 29% of the population in the Fairbanks region is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said: “There are cases and clusters associated with different settings.” Two-thirds of Fairbanks’ seniors have been vaccinated at least once, and those recently admitted to Fairbanks are younger than Covid patients during the winter, when the number of cases peaked. Dr. Clayton said people hospitalized in April tended to be in their 40s and 50s and were not vaccinated because they were waiting for the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. .. “They aren’t dead, so we’re seeing them stay longer,” said Dr. Clayton. “We are giving them non-invasive ventilation and they have been staying and turning for a couple of weeks. This has never been more proud of me.” However, while older patients at the peak of winter were very grateful for their care, hospitalized patients now feel different. “Some of these people are anti-bakers and anti-maskers. They don’t think they have a Covid or they’re sick because of it. Our staff are pretty angry. “They are people who are,” said Shelley Ebenal, CEO of. According to Foundation Health Partners, the healthcare system requires system trustees to share their gratitude to hospital staff.

She issued a disastrous warning. “We are not outside of Covid, especially our staff is not outside of Covid. Our morale is really low.”

