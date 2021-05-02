Shelter Island officials say the number of deer population infrared cameras is the most accurate ever





Aerial infrared images of Shelter Island gave the town what the authorities call the most accurate number of deer populations on the island as the community continues to fight disease-carrying mites. According to the Regional Tick-borne Disease Resource Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, the East End tick risk season is from April to October, and May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. According to 2020, deer management is a particularly important issue for Shelter Island, with 68% of black-footed and deer ticks carrying the pathogens that cause Lyme disease. Data posted by the Suffolk County Tick Monitoring Program.. This is the second largest percentage of the county’s 10 towns, with Huntington having the highest percentage at 72%. Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease. The Shelter Island Deer and Tick Commission is working to implement a strategy to reduce herds to 50 per square mile during peak summer months, in line with the town’s deer management plan for 2019. The committee’s activities range from educational support at local schools to venison donation programs and online venison cooking demonstrations using stew and enchilada recipes. “People have to coexist with deer, and unfortunately there are a lot of ticks, so be careful,” said Julia Weisenberg, a member of the committee and a local hunter. The town committee commissioned an elevated road on January 24 and released data from a report counting 635 deer on 7,600 acres of the island at a meeting in April. Numbers fluctuate as hunters culling 138 deer this winter and are expected to have dozens of fawns this spring. Get Suffolk news in this week’s newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime story in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. [サインアップ]Click to Privacy policy.. The town paid $ 25,148 to Davis Airlines, based in Kent, Ohio, to do the work. Funds have been redistributed from the previous four-poster deer management program, which closed the town in March 2020. The program questioned the wisdom of feeding deer populations while trying to control deer populations, but applied the pesticide permethrin to the deer at the feeding station. Pilot Larry Davis flew the Cessna 182 over the island and took a thermal image with the camera pointing down on the belly of the plane. According to the report, deer appear as fairly bright white dots or thin lines, but livestock appear much brighter, which means they are warmer. Davis believes the count is about 90% accurate, but said it may not be 100% accurate. “My number of deer is generally considered to be the smallest, not the largest,” Davis wrote in the report. “Some deer remain undetected in almost all environments.” People who get Lyme disease after being bitten by ticks can develop a bullseye rash and experience flu-like symptoms, fever, and joint pain. Long-term effects include swelling and pain in the joints and heart problems. “We can do our best, but after all, it really is about personal responsibility and vigilance,” Weisenberg said. “When you go out, make sure you protect yourself, because it is impossible to get rid of all the mites.” Tick ​​patrol Check daily for ticks, especially under the arms, in and around the ears, navel, behind the knees, between the legs, around the hairline, and on the scalp. Pull the socks on the legs of the pants outdoors and push the shirt in. Frequently mow the garden, remove piles of leaves and create a “tick-safe” garden. visit eastendtickresource.org Alternatively, call 631-726-TICK for more information. Source: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Regional Tick-borne Disease Resource Center

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos