Is the Covid vaccine safe for pregnant and lactating mothers?The documentation advises





By doctor Kishore Kumar Are you currently pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a baby at home?Or if you are planning a pregnancy, you may wonder if you should get COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccine. As a neonatologist, my colleagues and I will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from patients as the unprecedented spread of the deadly virus and the deployment of parallel vaccines in India are underway. We are often asked what the risks are. -19 Mother Infection and Potential Risks to Fetal and Infants, Side Effects, Should I Take Medications If I’m Breastfeeding? Is this vaccine safe? What are the pregnancy / infant results after vaccination? During this time, healthcare professionals are convinced that they are flooded with concerns, questions, doubts and questions about vaccine safety. Pandemic.. It is important to understand that the vast majority of patients with this pandemic need reassuring and calming advice. Especially in terms of mental health. Isolation, disinformation, and disinformation all contribute to anxiety and mental health problems. In my view, the vaccine is safe and everyone should be encouraged to take it. There are a few things you need to know to understand why vaccines are safe for you: Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illnesses associated with COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women due to altered immunity. Some women may choose to be vaccinated until this time, as the first 12 weeks of pregnancy are of paramount importance to the baby’s development. Late pregnancy increases the risk of complications from COVID-19 and increases the risk of premature birth of the baby. Therefore, you can choose to vaccinate before entering the third trimester (28 weeks). However, this does not mean that other pregnancy-related vaccines should be overlooked.

For lactating mothers, it is not recommended to take the drug unless there are symptoms. For symptomatic, standard blood such as complete blood count (CBC), c-reactive protein (CRP), random blood glucose and D-dimer, interleukin 6 (IL-6) levels, under medical consultation. We will inspect. These tests will help you understand if your body has an inflammatory reaction. Pregnant mothers have a 99% recovery rate and only 1% need hospital care.

There are no data that vaccines affect breastfeeding. Breastfeeding has many benefits for both mother and child.

Currently, we do not wish to use a particular COVID-19 vaccine, but pregnant women who agree to vaccination should be advised to complete a double vaccination series (if applicable) with the same vaccine product.

No preparation is required for vaccination. Avoid crowds Avoid going to places that are crowded with norms. It is recommended not to vaccinate other vaccines within 14 days Breastfeeding mothers should be vaccinated because there is no risk of vaccination of breastfeeding mothers. Antibodies can also be transmitted to the baby and, like other vaccines given during pregnancy, can provide immunity to the baby.

If you are breastfeeding, the risk of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is unknown and the vaccine will continue to be provided.

There is no need to avoid pregnancy after vaccination. Depending on the individual situation, the baby’s attempt may be postponed until vaccinated.

There is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine affects childbirth. However, it is recommended that childbirth treatment be resumed within 45 days after vaccination.

Most pregnant women experience mild symptoms of COVID-19, but the risk of more serious complications increases in late pregnancy. Women in late pregnancy should pay special attention to measuring social distance and seek immediate assistance if they are worried about their symptoms. Always keep in mind that you can still get a mild illness after vaccination. Vaccines only protect you from hospitalization, death and serious illness. You may still be an asymptomatic carrier, so it is important to continue wearing a mask, follow social distances, and perform frequent hand hygiene. Vaccination is the key to getting out of this COVID-19 pandemic, and due to the current situation and daily surge, you should not skip the vaccination drive and register for the same. Stay home and be safe! (The writer is the founder chairman and neonatologist of the Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Bangalore.)

