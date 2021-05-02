Florida recorded 3,841 cases of coronavirus, killing 31 people on Sunday

Cases of Florida coronavirus by age group
According to doctors, older people are at increased risk of developing serious symptoms of COVID-19, making Florida particularly vulnerable.
The average number of cases per day in Florida fell below 5,000 for the first time in just over a month on Sunday.
The Florida Department of Health has announced 3,841 infections, bringing the total number of cases found throughout the state to 2,242,778. The case average decreased to approximately 4,885 cases published per day. The last time it fell below 5,000 was on March 27th.
The state also announced the deaths of 31 people from the virus. Throughout Florida, 35,968 people have died. The average weekly deaths announced per day decreased slightly to about 62.
Approximately 81,000 coronavirus tests were processed on Saturday, resulting in a daily positive rate of 5.87%.
vaccination: As of Sunday, 8,893,992 people in Florida have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, an increase of 28,692 from the previous day.
Of those vaccinated, more than 6 million are fully vaccinated.
In Hillsboro, 548,575 people are vaccinated. Pineras, 427,024; Pork, 239,108; Manatees, 169,824; Pasco, 202,810; Hernando, 67,692; And for citrus fruits, 59,966.
Hospitalization: About 3,100 people in Florida are hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus. Approximately 680 patients are admitted to the Tampa Bay area.
Throughout the state, as of Sunday afternoon, approximately 24% of hospital beds and ICU beds were available. In Tampa Bay, about 22 percent of hospital beds and 21 percent of ICU beds were available.
The number of cases leading to hospitalization increased after 77 hospitalizations.
Positive: The average weekly positive rate in Florida is about 9%. Johns Hopkins University. This is one of the 25 states that did not meet the World Health Organization’s recommendations for positive rates of 5% or less before relaxing mobility restrictions.
If the positive rate is too high, it indicates that there is not enough extensive testing to capture cases of mild, asymptomatic, and negative coronavirus.
City number: Tampa Bay added 784 cases and 4 deaths on Sunday.
Two deaths were recorded in Hillsboro and two in Manatees.
At the time of the latest count, Hillsboro has 136,014 cases and 1,734 deaths. The number of cases of Pineras is 79,072 and the number of deaths is 1,632. The number of pork cases is 67,979 and the number of deaths is 1,323. Manatees have 38,303 cases and 678 deaths. Pasco has 40,895 cases and 752 deaths. Hernando has 13,813 cases and 465 deaths. The number of citrus cases is 11,023 and the number of deaths is 448.
•••
