Some people may not get the side effects of the vaccine — that’s why





Most vaccines have side effects and Covid Vaccines are no exception.The people relief If you experience needlestick arm pain, or fatigue, headache, fever, or nausea, these are just signs that your immune system is functioning normally. This left some people skeptical: if it’s the immune system doing what it’s supposed to do, the lack of side effects is for my immune system to protect me Does that mean it’s not prepared? Rest assured, that doesn’t mean that.Vaccine clinical trials conducted by Pfizer Although 50% of participants did not experience significant side effects during the study, 90% of participants showed that they developed immunity to the virus.And advice about Modern vaccine Although the common side effect is stated to be experienced by 1 in 10 people, the vaccine protects 95% of those who take it. This can be explained by examining how the immune system develops protective immunity against the virus when triggered by a vaccine. Most Covid vaccines, including those licensed, use a viral protein in the coronavirus rind called the peplomer to mimic a natural viral infection and initiate an immune response. The branching of the immune response, known as innate immunity, responds almost immediately to viral peplomer. It initiates an attack on it by initiating inflammation, the main signs of which are fever and pain. Therefore, it is the innate immune response that causes the common side effects that people experience a day or two after taking a jab. I explained innate immunity and acquired immunity. The ultimate goal of vaccination, long-term specific immunity, is achieved only by activating adaptive immunity, the second branch of the immune response. Adaptive immunity Innate immune component The result is T cells and antibodies that prevent infection during subsequent exposure to the virus. Unlike innate immunity, adaptive immunity cannot cause inflammation, Recent research It suggests that it can make a significant contribution to it. In some people, this inflammatory response from both the innate and adaptive immune systems is exaggerated and manifests itself as a side effect. Also, even if it works properly, it may not be at a level that can cause significant side effects. In any case, immunity to the virus is established. What causes a different immune response? Scientists have found that people over the age of 65 have fewer side effects to the vaccine. This may be due to a gradual decline in immune activity with age.Although this may be related to Lower antibody levels They are still immune to the virus. Sex can also play a role. In a US study, 79% of reports The side effects were due to women. This sexual bias may be related to testosterone.Testosterone tends Relieves inflammation Therefore, the side effects associated with it. Men have more testosterone than women, which may reduce the reports of side effects in men. People who suffer from chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis and are taking immunosuppressive drugs to control their symptoms have fewer side effects due to a weaker inflammatory response. There is a possibility. The immune response weakens, but it does not mean that it does not exist. In 2020 Research Comparing the antibody levels of those taking immunosuppressive drugs with those not taking them, it was determined that those taking immunosuppressive drugs had low antibody levels, but they lacked antiviral antibodies. No one was doing it. Vaccine side effects should not be taken as a measure of vaccine efficacy. Immune responses to vaccines vary, but most people acquire immunity to the coronavirus at vaccination, regardless of the presence or severity of side effects. This article was originally published conversation Along Veenu Manoharan At Cardiff Metropolitan University.Read Click here for the original article..

