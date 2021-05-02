Oregon Insight: New closures could hinder restaurant revival





This is the Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. See past installments here.. The Oregon restaurant was enjoying a revival this spring. When Governor Kate Brown closed indoor dining in the state’s largest community due to a COVID-19 surge after a disastrous winter, OpenTable booking data showed Oregon restaurant seating in line with national trends. It shows that it is working. Restaurants and bars are the most fulfilling since the summer, with Oregon down about one-third from before the pandemic. That’s all. Oregon is deep in the fourth wave of the pandemic, where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed daily. There are well over 300 coronavirus patients in Oregon hospitals. So from Friday Governor Closes Indoor Dining in 15 County, OregonIncludes Multnomah and Clackamas counties in Portland and its suburbs. Oregon’s restaurants and bars have endured a series of closures, partial reopenings, and new closures for over a year. According to state data, restaurants lost 64,000 jobs in the first month of the pandemic, accounting for almost half of Oregon’s total workforce in this sector. The latest figures in December, before the full-scale resumption in February last year, show that the state has recovered about one-third of these jobs. The list of pandemic restaurant closure years includes many of Portland’s most famous and beloved restaurants. Among them are Pok Pok, Cheese Bar, Bistro Montage, Beast, Tasty n Alder, Toro Bravo, Bluehour and Wong’s King.Last week, The Oregonian / OregonLive reported: Southeast Portland Sushi Counter Doguro Closed.. Lesser-known restaurants, diners and cafes have also closed. According to data from the Oregon Employment Department, the number of restaurants in Oregon at the end of 2020 was 149 fewer than in the previous year. This is a small percentage of Oregon’s 9,000 restaurants, but this is the first time that the total number of Oregon’s facilities has declined in at least 10 years. And with so many facilities already on the edge, the latest closures are sure to bring them closer to the brink, especially if it lasts for more than a few weeks. -Micro logo | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway |







