Why are some vaccines not returning to the second dose? | News from science to improve quality of life

Why did millions of Americans skip the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?

In the United States, about 8% of people who received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or Moderna covid-19 did not return to the second dose, according to a recent report from a US newspaper. New York Times.. Experts believe there are several reasons for this number.

Some people may have read the speculation that a single dose is sufficient [para proteger contra o coronavírus]Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine Infectious Diseases Organization (VIDO), told DW. According to her, this idea will instill a false sense of security in people.

Another reason that can discourage a second dose of some vaccines is the fear of side effects from vaccination. “Some people have side effects associated with the first dose and may decide for themselves that they don’t want to retry it on the second dose,” says virologists.

“I think health insurance advises others not to get a second injection. If you actually have an allergic reaction or have a bad history of getting a second injection, you’re probably in the minority. However, some people think so. For medical reasons, I was advised not to take a second dose.

Experts also list other possible causes, such as logistical disorders beyond vaccine control, cancellation of vaccination schedules, and pharmacies that do not stock doses of the correct type of vaccine. Perhaps some people simply forget that a second injection is needed.

Social factors can also play a role. According to Dr. Lisa Cooper, chairman of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equality, the lower classes and African Americans face certain structural barriers to reaching even the first dose of the vaccine.

“If you don’t have a cell phone or luxury computer, it may be more comfortable to use a regular phone, but some vaccination centers do not have a phone number and the only way to register is. [para se vacinar] Cooper said in an interview with DW.

“Even if it can be done [se registrar]You can see that the vaccination site is on the other side of the town and you don’t have a car. Do you use public transportation during COVID-19? It costs extra money to do all these things. “”

Financial concerns also contribute to the hesitation about vaccines. Many American workers want to be vaccinated, but they don’t always get support from their employers. To avoid this, U.S. President Joe Biden asked employers to give paid leave to allow employees to be vaccinated and offered small businesses tax cuts to cover their costs. did.

Is the vaccine dose sufficient?

Experts have repeatedly explained that two doses of the vaccine are needed to get stronger and longer-term protection against the coronavirus. Of course, this is the case for vaccinations that require two doses. Studies have shown that the first dose does provide some protection, at least in the short term, but it is not clear how long this protection will last.

In two recent studies conducted by the British National Institute of Statistics and the University of Oxford, vaccinated people showed a strong immune response after receiving both doses.

One study reported a 72% reduction in symptomatic infections in people who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines. After two doses of Pfizer-Biontech, symptomatological inflammation was reduced by 90%. Protection data after the second dose of AstraZeneca were still available.

Queen Boyles, a research author and researcher at Oxford University, points out that taking two doses of the immune system leads to a more effective and long-term defense against Covid-19. “It is very important to receive a second dose.”

“Like any other infectious disease, in the first place [após a primeira dose] “You will get high protection, and then its potency will diminish,” Boyles told DW. Looking at the antibody response, the decline is relatively rapid. The second dose is very prophylactic, with further elevated antibody levels, especially in the elderly. “”

According to virologist Angela Rasmussen, the problem is not that the second dose does not work if the patient waits longer to receive it, but the protection he thinks they have between doses. It means that there may be no virus.

“What people may be ignoring is that this second dose is really needed to get these long-term immune responses,” she says.

Can anyone who gets sick with Covid-19 take it only once?

An American study by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on more than 260 people found that “a single dose of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine to individuals already infected with covid-19 is similar to the individuals who received the two. An immune response has been shown to occur. Recommended dose. “

This means that, according to the researchers, the data indicate that people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection may not need a second dose. The question is how effective a single dose is.

“Many people are infected with covid-19 and vaccine availability is limited in most areas. Therefore, the only dose for affected individuals is [histórico] Covid-19 helps speed up the number of vaccinated people and reach community level [de vacinação] Jonathan Brown, a medical professor at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, co-author of the study, told DW.

Another study by the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute of Immunology found that people who recovered from the infection showed a strong antibody response after the first dose of a vaccine using mRNA technology such as the Pfizer-Biontech immune system.

“These results are promising for both short-term and long-term vaccine efficacy,” said E. John Were, an immunologist and co-author of the study, in a press release.

In Germany, the Standing Committee for Vaccination (Stiko, abbreviated in German) recently updated the report to tell people who have developed the Covid-19 virus, “One vaccine needs to be considered, but six months. Included new data recommended to be done within. After recovery. […]Because immunity is present after infection. “”