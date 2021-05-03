Los Angeles County on the verge of moving to the least restrictive yellow layer this week





Los Angeles (CNS)-When the statistics updated on Tuesday are released, Los Angeles County is expected to reach the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s four-layer blueprint for a safer economy. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a new health order with more relaxed restrictions would come into effect on Thursday if the county qualifies for relocation. Entering the yellow tier, most companies have primarily higher capacity limits. For example, fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries are allowed to raise indoor attendance restrictions from the current 25% to 50%. The bar can be opened indoors at 25%. At outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium, capacity can be increased from the current 33% to 67%. Amusement parks may allow 25% to 35%. The county also revised its health order last week to incorporate changes to the mask wearing guidelines recommended last week for people who were completely vaccinated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Los Angeles County lifts restrictions on bar, brewery and winery opening hours The amendments will be made to fully vaccinated people unless they are working in a skilled nursing facility or other high-risk environment, traveling abroad, or required by a particular business or facility. Also states that surveillance COVID testing has been deprecated. The county has once again relaxed COVID-19 health restrictions, allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to be reopened with limited capacity, and lifting restrictions on bar, brewery and winery opening hours. Indoor arcades and playgrounds such as laser tag businesses, ball pits and “bounce” centers are limited to 25% of capacity, along with other mandatory safety changes. Bars that are currently only open outdoors were restricted to business hours from 11:30 am to 10 pm, but these restrictions are now lifted. However, relaxation of restrictions arises as concerns continue to slow the pace of vaccination within the county. Feller reiterated the urgency of getting people vaccinated, while continuing to adhere to other health guidelines to prevent the recurrence of the virus locally. Los Angeles County has reached a threshold to move to the least restrictive yellow hierarchy “Vaccination in LA County has never been easier and more accessible. We encourage everyone waiting for vaccination to take this opportunity as soon as possible,” Ferrer said. Mr. says. Infection among unvaccinated people. As more LA County residents and workers are vaccinated, the risk of subspecies infection is significantly reduced, returning to many of the activities we were doing before the pandemic. “ The Department of Health also reported a continuous decline in the number of cases in the homeless community. Since the peak of 684 cases per week reported in late December, the number of cases of people experiencing homelessness has dropped significantly to 59 new cases last week, officials said. Meanwhile, the county reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths, with a test positive rate of 0.6%, the lowest pandemic level. According to state statistics, as of Saturday, 410 coronavirus patients were admitted to the county, down from 414 on Friday, and 86 in the intensive care unit, down from 88 on Friday. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,233,488 cases and 23,918 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. Two deaths were reported on Saturday from the city of Pasadena, which has its own health department.

