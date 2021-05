New chip to improve COVID testing and tracing

The· researcher Including Jeremy Edwards from University of New Mexico Was able to sequence 95% of genome For each sample with an accuracy of 99.9% or higher New York A team of researchers has developed a chip that provides an easier and faster way to sequence the genome of viruses like Covid-19. A team of researchers has developed a chip that provides an easier and faster way to sequence the genome of viruses like Covid-19. Researchers, including Jeremy Edwards of the University of New Mexico, were able to sequence 95 percent of their genomes. Samples with an accuracy of over 99.9%. “This new technology enables faster and more accurate tracing. COVID Other respiratory viruses, including the emergence of new variants, “Edwards said. “This simple and rapid testing procedure allows scientists to more accurately track progress and better prevent the onset of the next pandemic,” Edwards added. In this study, published in the journal Langmuir, the team created a tiled genome array developed for rapid and inexpensive complete viral genome sequencing and applied a SARS-CoV-2-specific genome tying array. We resequenced two viral genomes quickly and accurately. Clinical samples taken from Wyoming patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. With more than 142 million people infected with the virus worldwide, careful testing and contact tracing are the most effective ways to slow the spread of Covid-19. According to researchers, traditional clinical trial methods often cause false positives or false negatives, and traditional sequencing methods are time consuming and costly. They said the new technology would remove virtually all of these barriers. “Chip technology is the best technology available for monitoring large-scale viral genomes and viral variants. This technology not only helps control this pandemic, but it can also prevent future pandemics. “I will,” said Edwards. Covid’s Spike protein Plays an important role in illness: research





The characteristic “peplomer” protein of SARS-CoV-2 is known to infect the host by latching on healthy cells, but scientists have found a new study that SARS-CoV-2 also suffers from this disease. Showed that it plays an important role in. A paper published in the journal Circulation Research conclusively shows that Covid-19 is a vascular disease and shows exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages and attacks the vascular system at the cellular level. The findings will help explain the various seemingly unrelated complications of Covid-19 and may open the door to new research on more effective treatments. “Many people think of it as a respiratory illness, but it’s actually a vascular disease,” he said. Salk Institute To California .. “It can explain why some people have a stroke, and why some people have problems with other parts of the body. What they have in common is , All of them have a vascular base, “added Manor. This study reveals for the first time the mechanism by which proteins damage vascular cells. The mechanism was not previously understood. Similarly, scientists studying other coronaviruses have long suspected that peplomers contribute to damage to vascular endothelial cells, but this is the first time this process has been documented. In this study, the team created a “pseudovirus” surrounded by a crown of the classic SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer, but did not contain the actual virus. Exposure to this pseudovirus damaged the lungs and arteries of animal models-demonstrating that peplomer alone was sufficient to cause the disease. Tissue samples showed inflammation of the endothelial cells lining the pulmonary artery wall.



