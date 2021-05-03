Nunavut Territory COVID-19 aggregate rises to 80 active cases

Eleven new cases and four recovery cases were reported in Iqaluit on Sunday. Kinngait and Rankin Inlet are stable in two cases each

By Nunatsiaq News

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 and four recovery in Iqaluit, the number of active cases in Nunavut reached 80 as of Sunday, Prime Minister Joe Savikataak said on Twitter about COVID-19 in the region. Said in the latest information.

He said there are currently 76 active COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit, 2 in Kingate and 2 in Rankin Inlet.

This change means that there were 7 active cases across the region on Sunday than on Saturday.

“There have been 40 recoveries since this outbreak began,” Savikataaq said on Sunday.

In the Northwest Territories, the Chief Public Health Office office is also working on a new positive case for Yellowknife.

Dr. Kamikandra, Yellowknife Public Health Authority and NWT Chief Public Health Officer, has identified a number of public health exposures, including Quiznos Restaturant at 314 Old Airport Rd.Thursday from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm

Residents of the Nunavut Territory who may or are symptomatic of COVID-19 should call the 1-888-975-8601 hotline between 10 am and 6 pm EST. You will be asked.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include sore throat, runny nose, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, muscle aches, loss of taste and smell, fatigue, fever, and upset stomach.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Health Minister Lone Kusugak, and Savikataak, Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, will host the COVD-19 update on Tuesday at 11:00 EST. Can be viewed online..