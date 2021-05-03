British South Asians at high risk of complications and death





Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have stated that older people and people in underlying health are at increased risk of serious complications and death when infected with the virus. But so far, scientists have not associated ethnicity with serious illness. However, a new study at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom found that people from South Asia living in the United Kingdom are at increased risk of being positive for COVID-19 and also at increased risk of hospitalization and ICU admission. is. , And death. This observational study Lancet.. Read again- Coronavirus 2nd Wave: India Records New 4 Lakh COVID-19 Cases for the First Time at New Highs The team used the new secure OpenSAFELY data analysis platform to analyze collected partially anonymized electronic health data covering 40% of the UK. These records were linked to other national coronavirus-related datasets for the first and second waves of the pandemic. This includes tests, hospital data, and mortality records. Ethnicity was self-reported by participants in the record, grouped into five census categories (white, South Asia, black, and mixed), and further grouped into 16 subgroups. Of the 17,288,532 adults included in the survey, 63% (10,877,978) were Caucasian, 5.9% (1,025,319) were South Asia, 2% (340,912) were black, 1.8% (320,788) were others, and 1% (170,484). Is mixed. The ethnicity of 26.3 percent (4,553,051) of the people was unknown. Read again- Asthma patients at high risk of COVID-19: Doctors recommend strict precautions, vaccinations South Asians were also at risk during the first wave According to the researchers in this study, the risk is higher in the second wave Coronavirus From the first wave. They also found that people in this ethnic group were at higher risk of being positive in the first wave than other ethnic minority groups in the country. Read again- 90 patients with COVID-19 in Maharashtra suffer from the serious side effects of remdesivir. The underlying health factors played an important role in this Health factors such as body mass index, blood pressureUnderlying health played a major role in explaining the excessive risk to all outcomes of the South Asian group. In addition, survey results show that household size also played an important reason for the COVID-19 mortality gap in South Asian groups. Need for actionable precautions Researchers are concerned that the inequality between South Asian groups has widened, despite improvements in most ethnic minority groups in the second wave compared to the first. This highlights the urgent need to find effective preventative measures that meet the needs of Britain’s ethnically diverse population. In order to improve the outcome of COVID-19, there is an urgent need to address the broader disadvantages and structural racism faced by these communities, as well as to improve and reduce access to care. transmission, They say. (With input from IANS) Published: May 3, 2021 8:33 am | Updated: May 3, 2021 8:36 am



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos