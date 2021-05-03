LA County reported no new deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, 313 new cases – Whittier Daily News

Los Angeles County did not report any additional coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, May 2. Welcome news to officials who have seen increasing evidence in recent weeks that the pandemic is declining.

The county also reported 313 new cases of COVID-19. Authorities warned that these low numbers, while keeping pace with recent declines, are likely to reflect a delay in reporting weekends during reduced records management.

According to state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals decreased from 410 on Saturday to 390, and the number of people in the intensive care unit increased from 86 the day before to 87.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,233,772 cases and 23,915 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, the county’s positive test rate was 0.6%, the lowest pandemic level.

The county has further relaxed COVID-19 health restrictions, allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to be reopened with limited capacity, and lifting restrictions on bar, brewery and winery opening hours.

Indoor arcades and playgrounds such as laser tag businesses, ball pits and “bounce” centers are limited to 25% of capacity, along with other mandatory safety changes.

Bars that are currently only open outdoors were restricted to business hours from 11:30 am to 10 pm, but these restrictions are now lifted.

On Monday, all Los Angeles Unified Elementary School and Early Education Center playgrounds will reopen. According to Austin Boytner, district officials regularly disinfect the playset with electrostatic Mr. and approved disinfectants. This is the same procedure used to clean surfaces that are frequently touched in school.

Only one group of students can use the playground at a time. Students are advised to wash their hands after using the equipment.

Relaxation of restrictions arises as concerns continue to slow the pace of vaccination within the county.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reiterated the urgency of getting people vaccinated, while continuing to adhere to other health guidelines to prevent the recurrence of the virus locally.

“Vaccination in LA County has never been easier and more accessible. We encourage everyone waiting to be vaccinated to take this opportunity as soon as possible. “Feller said. “The risk of COVID-19 infection continues to be much higher among unvaccinated people. The greater the number of LA County residents and workers vaccinated, the greater the risk of subspecies infection. Decreases to and returns to many of the activities we were doing before the pandemic. “

The Department of Health also reported on Saturday that the number of cases in the homeless community continued to decline. Since the peak of 684 cases per week reported in late December, the number of cases of people experiencing homelessness has dropped significantly to 59 new cases last week, officials said.

When the statistics updated on Tuesday are released, the county is expected to reach the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s four-layer blueprint for a safer economy. If the county is subject to relocation, Feller said a new relaxed health order will be issued on Wednesday and will come into effect on Thursday.

Entering the yellow tier, most companies have primarily higher capacity limits. For example, fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries are allowed to raise indoor attendance restrictions from the current 25% to 50%. The bar can be opened indoors at 25%. At outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium, capacity can be increased from the current 33% to 67%. Amusement parks may allow 25% to 35%.

The county also revised its health order last week to incorporate changes to the mask wearing guidelines recommended last week for people who were completely vaccinated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The amendments will be made to fully vaccinated people unless they are working in a skilled nursing facility or other high-risk environment, traveling abroad, or required by a particular business or facility. Also states that surveillance COVID testing has been deprecated.