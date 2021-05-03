Hotspot towns hoping for the J & J COVID-19 vaccine say officials looking for other sources – Chilliwack’s progress

Officials at some COVID-19 hotspots waited for information on vaccination efforts on Saturday after learning that Health Canada was refraining from anticipating the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to safety concerns. It was.

Mayor Karen Sorensen of Banff, Alberta, state health officials investigated alternative sources on Saturday after learning that shipments of single-dose vaccines expected to arrive in Alberta were suspended on Monday. Thank you.

“I’m disappointed with the delay in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine assigned to Alberta, but I need it to evaluate Health Canada’s efforts and verify the safety of all single doses. We ensure that we have access to all the information we have, “Sorensen said in a statement.

Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses were put on hold after Health Canada learned that some of the vaccines were manufactured at a facility in Maryland that failed 15 million doses for the US market.

Health Canada said Friday it is seeking information from the FDA and J & J’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen to determine if the doses shipped to Canada meet the required safety standards.

The Alberta government planned to split 34,700 doses between Banff and Wood Buffalo’s municipality, which has the highest case rate in the state, including Fort McMurray.

A local government spokesman said Saturday that he had not yet shown whether the delay would affect Wood Buffalo’s vaccine program.

A spokesman for the Alberta government pointed out a statement made by Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Twitter on Friday when asked about alternative hotspots.

“Despite this setback, we will maintain our commitment to the people of Banff and (Wood Buffalo). How Alberta Health officials can provide dosages from other sources We are urgently considering this, “writes Shandro.

“I hope this is just a small delay.”

Residents of two hotspots in Alberta are one of several priority groups across Canada looking forward to next week’s J & J shipping promise.

“Like any other community, we wait in line and follow all health protocols to take care to stop the spread until everyone is vaccinated,” Sorensen said.

Baltimore’s Emergent Biosolutions facility was recently cited by the US Food and Drug Administration for violations such as failure to clean and sterilize, potential cross-contamination, and non-compliance with required protocols.

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced at the facility, but believed that Canada’s J & J dose had nothing to do with the plant.

Health Canada now states that the drug substances that make up part of the J & J vaccine were actually produced there and shipped elsewhere to complete the vaccine.

Although there were signs of hope in some jurisdictions, there was notice of delay hours before many COVID-19 hotspots continued to report high cases and nasty virus-related hospitalization rates.

Ontario recorded 900 patients in the intensive care unit for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, but overall hospitalizations were reduced to just 2,152. The state recorded 3,369 new infections.

The state’s public health experts also found that an independent committee report on the long-term care sector detailed a catastrophic failure and that the state was not equipped to face COVID-19. Called for urgent action.

In Quebec, hospitalizations have declined for the fourth straight day, with 578 patients seeking treatment for COVID-19. The state has also added 1,101 new infections to the overall tally.

Nova Scotia set a daily record for 148 new cases, but Prime Minister Ian Rankin is imminent for a surge in population as state laboratories process the untreated portion of the test. I warned that.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases. New Brunswick counts 18, 12 of which were in the Edmundston region, which was partially unlocked this week.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta also surged with an additional 2,433 infections, violating 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day.

Manitoba had 273 infections and Saskatchewan was 262, not too late.

The J & J vaccine has not been administered in Canada so far, and the National Advisory Board on Immunization has not yet provided guidance on how to use the vaccine.

However, several states, including Alberta, have already planned for expected doses, and Prime Minister Jason Kenny said he would be directed to a hotspot.

Quebec’s Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda, said he expects 67,000 doses of the J & J vaccine for the state to be given only to people over the age of 45, similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

State health official Dr. Bonnie Henry said officials last Monday had not finalized the plan, but are considering targeting specific populations with doses.

“This is a single-dose vaccine that stabilizes in the refrigerator when thawed, repackaged, and shipped, giving you the flexibility to target specific populations, especially those who may have difficulty finding dose 2. You can get it, “Henry said last Monday. ..

Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, has repeatedly called for you to follow public health measures, even if you receive a COVID-19 shot.

“Regardless of vaccination status, infection rates remain high, so we must all continue to follow public health advice and take individual precautions to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Is essential, “she said in a tweet. ..

Amy Smart, Canadian Press

Coronavirus