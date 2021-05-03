Health
COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to get back to normal life
One of the most common questions we receive at the Montgomery County Health Department is: Did it take much longer before the use of other vaccines was approved? Indeed, the name “Operation Warp Speed” can be suspended when deciding whether to vaccinate with COVID-19.
Historically, vaccines have typically required 10 to 15 years of development, testing and approval to reach patients, but the situation involving the COVID-19 vaccine has been completely stormy. There were economic considerations, how to conduct clinical studies, the rapid spread of COVID-19, the vaccine technology used, and finally the production of vaccines.
It is important to understand that few pharmaceutical companies make vaccines. The process of research, development, and approval is difficult and expensive, and the potential liability is considerable. The return on investment is low. At each step of the process, you need to decide whether to run it before proceeding to the next step.
Therefore, when a company wants to make a vaccine, it needs a lot of cash. Six major COVID-19 vaccine development programs received $ 11 billion from Operation Warp Speed as of October last year. BioNTech, which has partnered with Pfizer, has received $ 445 million from the German government. As a result, pharmaceutical companies were able to move forward at full speed without worrying about financial risks.
Not only are clinical vaccine studies expensive to carry out, they usually take a long time to complete. The study consists of three phases. Phase 1 is done to see if the vaccine produces the intended immune response. It is also a safety test to see if it causes side effects known as immunogenicity. People under study may develop symptoms or undergo internal changes that are toxic. These trials usually involve dozens of people.
After passing Phase 1, move on to Phase 2 to see how well the vaccine works in the target population. In this case, does the vaccine prevent the development of symptomatological COVID-19 infection in adults of various ages, ethnicities, etc.? Phase 2 trials determine the optimal dose and schedule for vaccination. Phase 2 trials typically enroll hundreds to thousands of subjects.
Phase 3 trials randomly enroll hundreds or thousands of people to see if the vaccine is effective for more people and if there are safety issues. About half of the subjects in the Phase 3 study will be vaccinated with the real vaccine and the other half will be vaccinated with placebo. 40,000 participants were enrolled in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30,000 in Moderna and 45,000 in Janssen / Johnson & Johnson. All of these study groups were large compared to most vaccine studies.
Recall that a typical vaccine takes 10 to 15 years from development to injection into a weapon. Most of this time is occupied by clinical trials. The three phases run in succession, and the enterprise must wait for the results of each phase before deciding to move on to the next phase. This requires planning and funding the next phase. A large government cash injection for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine allowed companies to perform Phase 2 and Phase 3 simultaneously when safety data were returned from Phase 1 trials.
Diseases that can be prevented by most vaccines spread more slowly throughout the population than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 spreads so rapidly that Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials could be completed much faster than other diseases. This allowed us to collect and analyze test data in record time.
The technology used to create the COVID-19 vaccine, the “platform,” is not new. All three are designed to cause our body to produce “peplomers,” which are part of the virus that allows the SARS-CoV-2 virus to attach to and infect cells.
The Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine utilizes a “viral vector”. Viral vector vaccines have been used since the 1970s. In this application, the human cold virus (adenovirus) has been modified to prevent it from causing illness. The virus, like Trojan horses, is used to deliver instructions to cells to produce the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer.
Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech utilize messenger RNA (mRNA) platforms. The concept of these vaccines began in the 1990s and waited for use when pandemic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 emerged. The genetic instructions for the production of peaplomers are encapsulated in nanoparticles composed of fat and sugar molecules. Fat and sugar are digested by our body, and mRNA is broken down in a few hours to a day. mRNA cannot bind to DNA because it does not enter the nucleus of the cell in which it resides.
The final part of the puzzle explaining why these vaccines are readily available is the manufacturing part. Cash injections from Operation Warp Speed allowed vaccine manufacturers to begin producing vaccines long before the results of clinical trials were known. If the vaccine turns out to be unsafe or ineffective, the company can dump it in the trash without financial risk.
We hope you understand why the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved by the FDA under an emergency use authorization are safe and effective. Safety was not compromised. The government’s foresight under the former president of funding through Operation Warp Speed has moved the wheel to allow us to vaccinate fellow Americans. This is the best way to get us back to normal life as soon as possible.
Additional materials:
• This video was produced by the JAMA Network before the vaccine was approved, but is an excellent summary of how all three vaccines work: https: //bit.ly/3nqEB3r
• “The way experts know that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe,” Los Angeles Times, April 6, 2021. https: //bit.ly/3nwl3un
• “Safety and Efficacy of Coronavirus mRNA Vaccine”, JAMA Network Video, February 19, 2021. https: //bit.ly/2S5d3ox
• “Adenovirus-based Vaccine for COVID-19”, American Society for Gene Cell Therapy Video, April 7, 2021. https: //bit.ly/3sW1ZGX
Dr. John Roberts contributed to this guest column at the Montgomery County Health Department.
