Hoarding sunscreen, May is skin cancer awareness month





Green Bay (NBC 26) — Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. According to the report, one in five Americans develop skin cancer in their lives. CDC.. “This is common, and it’s good to be able to get it into the buds with early detection and treatment,” said Dr. Jerry Miller, a board-certified dermatologist at Prevea Health. The first Monday of May is Melanoma Monday, a day to raise awareness about the most deadly types of skin cancer. According to Dr. Miller, everyone, no matter who you are, must wear a wide-brimmed hat, protective clothing, and sunscreen with an SPF of 70 or higher to go out in the sun. “It’s common in fair-skinned people. It can happen in people with color. I have an adopted daughter. She’s Hispanic. Her skin is pigmented, but I They are still protecting her from the sun. She is still at risk of developing skin cancer later in life. “ Patibastian has removed many moles and blemishes. “I’ve been teaching outdoor swimming for years in my life, and now I’m paying for what happened 20, 30, or 40 years ago,” she said. She and her husband now try to wear sunscreen whenever they are outside. “When we go out for a long time, some kind of internal alarm clock sounds. After 30 or 45 minutes, you think of doing it,” said John Bassian. According to Dr. Miller, most of our lifelong exposure to UV radiation occurs before the age of 18, and melanoma is the largest cancer for young adults between the ages of 25 and 29. He even treated a patient as young as 13 years old. “If you can protect your children and grandchildren, it will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” he said. Dr. Miller said it was important to find visible moles and spots on checkout. Remember ABCD-Ee for melanoma: Asymmetry-Does the mole have an irregular shape?

Border-Is it irregular or jagged?

Color-Is there any unevenness?

Diameter-Is it larger than the size of a peas?

Evolve-has the mole changed? “Many people were hesitant to come in and get checked. I’m afraid of COVID,” he said. Being safe doesn’t mean you have to spend the rest of your life indoors, Dr. Miller said. “Live your life to the fullest. If you enjoy outdoor activities, join us. It’s one of the most fun things in life. Play golf, run, sail. However, Be careful. You can’t completely eliminate the risk, but you can minimize it by doing something very simple. “ Even if you can’t see or feel the sun shining, it’s important to protect your skin every day of the year, says Dr. Miller.

